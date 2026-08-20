Fasadgruppen Group AB: Interim report January-June 2026

Second quarter highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,409.5 million (1,434.7) corresponding to a decrease of 1.8 percent. The organic change was -0.5 percent in local currencies.

EBITA amounted to SEK 105.4 million (121.0) and the EBITA margin was 7.5 percent (8.4).

Adjusted EBITA decreased to SEK 107.5 million (132.2) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 7.6 percent (9.2).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 53.9 million (23.0). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.70 (0.43), basic and diluted.

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 51.9 million (180.7).

The order backlog increased to SEK 4,479.3 million (4,259.1), corresponding to an increase of 5.2 percent. The organic change was +6.6 percent in local currencies.

First half highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,404.4 million (2,607.9)

corresponding to a decrease of 7.8 percent. The organic change was -5.5 percent in local currencies.

corresponding to a decrease of 7.8 percent. The organic change was -5.5 percent in local currencies. EBITA amounted to SEK 100.7 million (195.1) and the EBITA margin was 4.2 percent (7.5).

Adjusted EBITA decreased to SEK 112.7 million (208.8) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 4.7 percent (8.0).

decreased to SEK 112.7 million (208.8) and the adjusted EBITA margin to 4.7 percent (8.0). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 0.6 million (18.0). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.33), basic and diluted.

Operating cash flow totalled SEK 43.1 million (149.0).

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

During the period, Fasadgruppen completed the rights issue and received approximately SEK 504 million before issue costs.

Fasadgruppen held its Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2026. The General Meeting resolved, among other things, to re-elect all board members and to introduce a long-term incentive program consisting of hurdle shares.

Fasadgruppen acquired roofing contractor ProRakenne Oy in Oulu through its Finnish subsidiary RKC Construction Oy ("Rovakate"). Closing took place on 7 August 2026.

CEO comment from Martin Jacobsson: "The negative leverage I described in the previous report has begun to turn around to our advantage.

ollowing the weak start to the year, activity gradually recovered during the second quarter. Net sales amounted to SEK 1,410 million (1,435), corresponding to an organic change of -0.5 in local currencies, and adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 108 million (132) with a margin of 7.6 percent (9.2). The quarter began with lingering effects of the winter, projects that would normally have been in full production instead started up in April, but ended with organic growth in June. The negative leverage I described in the previous report has thereby begun to turn around to our advantage.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 53.9 million (23.0) and earnings per share to SEK 0.70 (0.43), despite more shares outstanding following the rights issue. The improvement is due to lower amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily attributable to Clear Line, as well as lower net financial items due to lower interest expenses and reduced debt. The order backlog amounted to approximately SEK 4.5 billion at the end of June, an organic increase of 6.6 percent in local currencies. In general, the underlying demand is strong.

Cash flow was weak during the quarter, primarily due to the late start of the season and postponement of project completion and consequently invoicing.



Selective acquisitions return to the agenda

During the quarter, we acquired roofing contractor ProRakenne Oy in Oulu through our Finnish subsidiary Rovakate. ProRakenne strengthens our position within roofing in Finland and gives us among other things increased exposure to data center, a growing customer segment where large roofing and building envelope contracting are demanded. An acquisition in line with our continued selective acquisition agenda. We want to continue to be the natural partner where skilled entrepreneurs look for a new home for their life's work.

Segment overview

Total Solutions

Net sales amounted to SEK 707 million (723) and EBITA amounted to SEK 23 million (48). The Swedish renovation market improved during the quarter. After years of remaining cautious, housing associations and property owners are picking up investment decisions again, which is driven by a deferred renovation needs and lower interest rates. Norway remains our most challenging market, where lingering effects of the winter and weak new construction activity continue to weigh on earnings. We continue to work on measures to strengthen project margins in the Norwegian operations, while the organic order backlog development in Norway was positive.

Specialist Solutions

Net sales amounted to SEK 555 million (550) and EBITA amounted to SEK 51 million (52). The development was in line with the previous year despite the weak start to the year. Finland continues to develop well, and that is where we will now continue to grow through ProRakenne. The segments order backlog grew by 10.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Clear Line

Net sales amounted to SEK 148 million (162) and EBITA amounted to SEK 56 million (48). In the UK are long processing times at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) constraining Clear Line's net sales during the quarter, however, we have seen a gradual improvement regarding the processing times during the summer. At the same time the EBITA margin has risen to 37.7 percent (29.4). The increase is partially due to timing effects related to projects that were completed in June, but the quarter shows that Clear Line continues to deliver quality service that customers are willing to pay for. The action plan that BSR launched in April to shorten the processing time is a step in the right direction, no projects have been cancelled, and the order backlog grew organically by 7.7 percent. The underlying demand, driven by fire prevention measures for properties, remains strong.

Focus ahead

We confidently enter the second half of the year with an organically growing order backlog, a new acquisition, and a sign for recovery on the Swedish renovation market. Our operations in Norway continue to require hard work and the BSR processes in the UK are still taking too long, but the direction is right as we now enter the most intense quarter of the year.

I would like to thank our employees for a quarter characterized by high activity after the slow start to the year, and our shareholders for their support.

Martin Jacobsson

Group President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Acting CFO & Head of IR

Mail: magnus.blomberg@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:30 CEST.