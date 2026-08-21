Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKNY | ISIN: SE0015195771 | Ticker-Symbol: 83A
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 08:55
1,790 Euro
+0,56 % +0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASADGRUPPEN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7341,81609:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fasadgruppen Group AB: Eva Torberger appointed acting President and CEO of Fasadgruppen

The Board of Directors has appointed Eva Torberger as acting President and CEO. She thereby succeeds Martin Jacobsson, who is stepping down from his position as President and CEO.

Eva Torberger, born in 1967, has extensive experience from several senior positions, primarily at Skanska and NCC. Eva has extensive experience from the construction industry. She has a proven track record as a strong and steady leader who creates engagement and profitability. These are qualities that the Board considers important for the leadership Fasadgruppen needs in its continued development.

Eva Torberger assumes the position as acting President and CEO of Fasadgruppen today. The Board will initiate a recruitment process for a permanent President and CEO.

Martin Jacobsson has served as President and CEO of Fasadgruppen since 2023. He has been a central part of Fasadgruppen's journey since its early years, through the IPO in 2020, to a group comprising more than 50 businesses across five countries and holding a leading position within building envelopes in Northern Europe.

"The Board would like to thank Martin Jacobsson for his contributions and hard work for Fasadgruppen. Martin has been a highly appreciated leader and has created significant value for us," says Mikael Karlsson, Chairman of the Board of Fasadgruppen.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Karlsson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: mikael.karlsson@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:30 CEST.

Image Attachments

Eva Torberger

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.