Fasadgruppen Group AB: Eva Torberger appointed acting President and CEO of Fasadgruppen

The Board of Directors has appointed Eva Torberger as acting President and CEO. She thereby succeeds Martin Jacobsson, who is stepping down from his position as President and CEO.

Eva Torberger, born in 1967, has extensive experience from several senior positions, primarily at Skanska and NCC. Eva has extensive experience from the construction industry. She has a proven track record as a strong and steady leader who creates engagement and profitability. These are qualities that the Board considers important for the leadership Fasadgruppen needs in its continued development.



Eva Torberger assumes the position as acting President and CEO of Fasadgruppen today. The Board will initiate a recruitment process for a permanent President and CEO.

Martin Jacobsson has served as President and CEO of Fasadgruppen since 2023. He has been a central part of Fasadgruppen's journey since its early years, through the IPO in 2020, to a group comprising more than 50 businesses across five countries and holding a leading position within building envelopes in Northern Europe.

"The Board would like to thank Martin Jacobsson for his contributions and hard work for Fasadgruppen. Martin has been a highly appreciated leader and has created significant value for us," says Mikael Karlsson, Chairman of the Board of Fasadgruppen.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Karlsson, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: mikael.karlsson@fasadgruppen.se

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit corporate.fasadgruppen.se.

This information is information that Fasadgruppen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:30 CEST.

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Eva Torberger