Lehto Group Oyj: New CFO for Lehto

20.8.2026 08:05:08 EEST | Lehto Group Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors
Janne Lehto (b. 1991) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Lehto Group Plc, effective from the beginning of September 2026. He holds a Ph.D. in economics degree and has previously worked in research roles at the University of Oulu, as well as in financial management positions at smaller companies.
The company's previous CFO, Veli-Pekka Paloranta, will continue to serve as an advisor to the company for the time being.
Additional information:
Hannu Lehto
CEO
+358 500 280 448
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