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WKN: A2AHZH | ISIN: FI4000081138 | Ticker-Symbol: L7G
Frankfurt
05.02.24 | 08:18
0,019 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEHTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEHTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lehto Group Oyj: New CFO for Lehto

20.8.2026 08:05:08 EEST | Lehto Group Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Janne Lehto (b. 1991) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Lehto Group Plc, effective from the beginning of September 2026. He holds a Ph.D. in economics degree and has previously worked in research roles at the University of Oulu, as well as in financial management positions at smaller companies.

The company's previous CFO, Veli-Pekka Paloranta, will continue to serve as an advisor to the company for the time being.

Additional information:

Hannu Lehto

CEO

+358 500 280 448

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.