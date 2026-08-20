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WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88 | Ticker-Symbol:
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20.08.26 | 08:05
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96,5997,1711:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
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GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility partners with EDF, one of the world's largest energy groups, on charging points in Copenhagen

Copenhagen, August 20, 2026

GreenMobility partners with EDF, one of the world's largest energy groups, on charging points in Copenhagen

GreenMobility A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GREENM) has entered into a multi-year e-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Agreement with French based EDF - one of the world's largest electricity producers.

Under the agreement, EDF Power Solutions will install, own and operate up to 204 electric vehicle charging points across up to 55 locations in Copenhagen.

EDF commits the full investment and bears all capital and operating expenditure.

The agreement forms part of the EDF Group's wider build-out of electric mobility infrastructure in Denmark.

A long-term infrastructure commitment behind GreenMobility's Copenhagen fleet

For GreenMobility, the agreement secures dedicated, professionally operated charging capacity in its largest single market, on infrastructure funded entirely by a counterparty of substantial financial standing - without capital expenditure, balance sheet commitment or operational risk on the Company's side.

"That EDF has chosen to build this network around GreenMobility's position in Copenhagen confirms that our platform is taken seriously even by world leading energy infrastructure players. For us it secures dedicated charging for our existing fleet and prepares charging for the first autonomous vehicles expected to arrive in 2027 - all without tying up our own capital."

Kasper Gjedsted, Group CEO, GreenMobility A/S

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,500 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Expanding its platform to embrace future mobility solutions, GreenMobility targets the commencement of operating fully autonomous vehicles in Copenhagen in H1 2027.

GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

About EDF

The EDF Group, founded in 1946 and wholly owned by the French state, is one of the world's largest electricity producers, with revenue of approximately EUR 140 billion and a generation portfolio of more than 120 GW across five continents.

EDF power solutions, the Group's low-carbon generation and energy solutions arm, operates a gross capacity of some 31 GW, is present in more than 25 countries and employs over 10,000 people. It develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable and low-carbon energy assets and electricity infrastructure worldwide. EDF Power Solutions EV Denmark ApS is the Group's Danish electric vehicle charging entity.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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