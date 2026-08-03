GreenMobility A/S: WeRide and GreenMobility Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Level 4 Autonomous Mobility in Denmark, Marking WeRide's Entry into the Nordic Region

WeRide and GreenMobility Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Level 4 Autonomous Mobility in Denmark, Marking WeRide's Entry into the Nordic Region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 3, 2026

WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and GreenMobility (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GREENM), Denmark's leading shared electric mobility provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy autonomous shared mobility services in Denmark.

The partnership combines WeRide's globally validated Level 4 autonomous driving technology with GreenMobility's leading local fleet operations and shared mobility expertise, making the companies the first to pursue commercial autonomous mobility deployment in Denmark, subject to regulatory approvals.

Under the partnership, the companies aim to launch public service in the first half of 2027, and all riders will be able to request a ride fulfilled by the GXR, WeRide's latest generation, EU-compliant fully self-driving vehicle.

Denmark marks the sixth European market for WeRide, following recent expansion into Spain and Slovakia. This parallel rollout across multiple markets demonstrates WeRide's ability and ambition to scale autonomous driving globally through an asset-light expansion model built on partnering with leading local mobility operators and fleet owners.

Denmark's advanced digital infrastructure, premium mobility market, leading EV adoption, and progressive regulatory environment makes it an ideal market for autonomous mobility. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of safe, sustainable, and accessible autonomous transportation while supporting Denmark's broader smart mobility ambitions.

The project will be developed with public sector involvement and in close collaboration with the Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet), the Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen), with all testing and deployment conducted in accordance with applicable Danish and European Union regulations.



"This partnership marks WeRide's first entry into the Nordic region and another important milestone in our European expansion. By combining WeRide's autonomous driving technology with GreenMobility's local operating capabilities, we are establishing a scalable model for deploying autonomous mobility in new international markets. We look forward to delivering safe, reliable and sustainable autonomous mobility services while helping shape the future of urban transportation in Denmark," said Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

Kasper Gjedsted, Group CEO of GreenMobility, said, "GreenMobility has built operational excellence across millions of shared car trips in Denmark. This partnership lets us take that experience directly into our next growth phase in autonomous mobility. We are proud to team up with a world-class partner like WeRide, whose technology is among the most advanced in the industry, as we together plan to bring autonomous shared vehicles to Denmark."

Today, WeRide's autonomous driving products are deployed in more than 40 cities across 12 countries, supported by autonomous driving permits in 8 countries and a global Level 4 fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles. GreenMobility operates the largest free-floating car-sharing network in the Nordic region, with a fleet of more than 1,500 electric vehicles.

Additional information on the launch of the autonomous shared mobility services in Denmark will be communicated in the coming months.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and pioneer in autonomous driving technology, and the world's first publicly listed AV company. Its autonomous vehicles have been deployed across more than 40 cities in 12 countries. Powered by the intelligent, versatile and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, the company provides autonomous driving products and services ranging from Level 2 to Level 4, addressing mobility, logistics and urban services.

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of 1,500 electric shared city cars and vans in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark. By combining shared electric fleets with advanced Level 4 autonomous driving technology, GreenMobility is redefining urban transit with safe, accessible, and highly efficient autonomous mobility services.

Media Contacts

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

Green Mobility: kg@greenmobility.com; +4521418030

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