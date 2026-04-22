GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S - Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026

Company Announcement no. 197 - 2026

Copenhagen, 22 April, 2026

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026

GreenMobility A/S (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on 22 April, at which the Annual General Meeting:

Took note of the report on the Company's activities in the past financial year;

Adopted the Annual Report for 2025;

Adopted the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the profit related to the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders;

Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Approved the Remuneration Report for 2025 in an advisory vote;

Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2026 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl, Mie Levi Fenger and Kim Haugstrup Mikkelsen as members of the Board of Directors;

Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as financial auditor of the company and elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as ESG auditor of the company;

Adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares of up to a maximum of nominally DKK 50,000,000 in aggregate purchase price paid. Own shares may only be acquired at a price per share not more than 5 % below the market price and not more than 5 % above the market price on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition. The authorization is valid until 22 April 2031. The authorization may be used for any purpose permitted under applicable law, including, but not limited to, cancellation of shares with a corresponding reduction of the share capital, satisfaction of obligations under employee share incentive programmes, or other corporate purposes as determined by the Board of Directors.

Adopted amendments to Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding an extended authorization to the Board of Directors to issue further 50,000 warrants to the company's executive management and employees. The authorization is valid until and including 27. April 2027.

Adopted the deletion of Articles 4A.1, 4A.1.1, 4A.1.2, 4A.1.3, 4A1.4, 4A1.5, and 4A1.6 of the Company's Articles of Association in their entirety, with effect from the date of this Annual General Meeting, as the authorization contained therein concerning issuance of convertible notes expires on 22. April 2026.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors established an Audit Committee with Mie Levi Fenger as Chairwoman and Tue Østergaard as an ordinary member. The tasks of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be handled by the Board of Directors in the coming year in light of the relatively small size of the Board of Directors with four members.

GreenMobility A/S

Contact and further information

Mads Korning, CFO and Head of ESG, +45 42 55 05 18, e-mail: mak@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.