GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility Q1-2026: 8% Revenue Growth and 60% EBITDA Improvement

Company Announcement no. 196 - 2026

Copenhagen, April 16th, 2026

GreenMobility Q1-2026: 8% Revenue Growth and 60% EBITDA Improvement

GreenMobility generated a revenue growth of 8% in Q1-2026 compared to Q1-2025, reaching DKK 35.5 million. EBITDA increased by 60% compared to Q1-2025, reaching DKK 11.0 million.

In Q1 2026, which is seasonally the weakest quarter for GreenMobility, the operations have continued a strong improvement month by month highlighting that GreenMobility is on track to reach our guidance for 2026.

At the end of the quarter a new app was introduced. This next-generation platform is designed to enhance customer experience, enable better onboarding, yield management, and backend efficiencies.

Operational enhancements also include the continuation of the rollout of smoke/vaping detectors across the fleet. These upgrades will improve our ability to charge customers for damages, discourage smoking/vaping, ultimately leading to better customer experience and improved profitability.

In late March the first of 185 additional electric vehicles were infleeted. A full infleet is expected to be finalized in Q2.

Q1-2026 compared to Q1-2025

Revenue increased by 8% from DKK 32.8 million to DKK 35.5 million

EBITDA improved with 60% from DKK 6.9 million to DKK 11.0 million

EBITDA-margin improved from 21.1% to 31.0%

Guidance

GreenMobility's results in Q1-2026 are in line with our financial guidance for the financial year 2026:

Revenue growth of 8-12%

EBITDA growth of 12-16%

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the Q1 2026 Trading Statement at a virtual live event for investors on 17 April at 10:00. It is already possible to register for the presentation and submit questions in advance. Registration is open to everyone and can be done via the link: GreenMobility - Presentation of Q1 2026 Trading Statement - Inderes

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.