GreenMobility A/S: 2025 Annual Report - GreenMobility delivers 20% revenue growth, 57% EBITDA growth, and a net profit of DKK 33 million.

Company Announcement no. 193 - 2026

Copenhagen, March 19th, 2026

2025 Annual Report - GreenMobility delivers 20% revenue growth, 57% EBITDA growth, and a net profit of DKK 33 million.

GreenMobility delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, marking a pivotal year of profitable growth and value creation. The company's strong results demonstrated the success of its strategic focus on the Danish market and operational excellence.

The financial results are considered very satisfying.

The strong financial results have required a significant effort from all parts of the organization.

Key highlights of 2025 annual results:

Revenue: DKK 153.9 million (2024: DKK 128.2) representing a 20% increase

EBITDA: DKK 54.0 million (2024: DKK 34.5 million), representing a 57% increase

EBITDA margin of 35.1% (2024: 26.9%)

Operating Profit: DKK 26.2 million (2024: DKK 10.6 million), representing a 146% increase

Net profit for the year: DKK 33.2 million (2024: loss of DKK 18.6 million)

Equity: DKK 36 million (2024: DKK 2 million)

Guidance 2026:

For 2026, GreenMobility expects:

Revenue growth of 8-12%

EBITDA growth of 12-16%

The strong financial performance in 2025 validates GreenMobility's strategy of profitable growth and positions the company to execute on its Strategy 2028 targets of 8-12% average annual revenue growth and 12-16% average annual EBITDA growth. With a strengthened balance sheet, positive cash flow, and an equity ratio exceeding 20%, the company is well-positioned for sustainable value creation.

Today, the Annual Report for 2025 has been approved by the company's Board of Directors and is publicised as the file "GREENMOBILITY-2025-12-31-0-en.zip" in compliance with the ESEF regulation.

The Annual Report will be presented at the company's Annual General Meeting, taking place on Wednesday 22 April 2026. Simultaneously, the board has approved the company's Remuneration Report 2025 and Sustainability Report (as an integrated part of the 2025 Annual Report).

All reports are attached and are also available on GreenMobility's investor site https://www.greenmobility.com/investors

CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the annual report and plans & guidance for 2026 at a web cast: Tuesday the 24th of March at 13:00. Sign up for participation, where you can also ask relevant questions: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-the-annual-report-2025

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.