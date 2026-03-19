GreenMobility A/S: GreenMobility A/S expands fleet and invests significantly in Copenhagen

Company Announcement no. 194 - 2026

Copenhagen, March 19th, 2026

GreenMobility A/S expands fleet and invests significantly in Copenhagen

Following a successful turnaround and the establishment of a solid economic foundation GreenMobility A/S is now taking the next major step in the company's growth strategy.

Driven by customer demand, GreenMobility expands its fleet in the Copenhagen market. The investment in the new fleet in Copenhagen, due in early 2026, is equivalent to an expected increase in the fleet of +10%, which will support our growth ambitions and our commitment to offering a second-to-none service for our clients.

The increase in fleet is fully leasing financed with recognized counterparts and requires no down payments. The leasing agreements comprise a leasing liability of up to approximately DKK 30 million. The total operating cost per car is lower than for the current fleet.

The investment in the new fleet reflects a commitment to offering vehicles for all types of urban needs. This expansion includes both compact city cars and larger vehicles for longer trips.

Strategic Fleet Expansion

The upcoming update includes a total of up to 185 vehicles. It introduces several key models to the fleet

Nissan Micra: Recently awarded Car of the Year in Denmark 2026. This compact electric car provides an agile solution for navigating and parking in dense city centers.

Recently awarded Car of the Year in Denmark 2026. This compact electric car provides an agile solution for navigating and parking in dense city centers. Renault Megane E-Tech: A modern addition that combines high tech features with a premium driving experience and plenty of space for 4 adults.

A modern addition that combines high tech features with a premium driving experience and plenty of space for 4 adults. Kia Niro: A spacious crossover with an extended range making it the ideal choice for families and longer trips out of the city.

A spacious crossover with an extended range making it the ideal choice for families and longer trips out of the city. Citroen Jumpy Long Range: Strengthening the van segment with improved range to better serve business customers and private users requiring significant cargo space.

Guidance Maintained

Our guidance for 2026 is maintained:

Revenue growth of 8-12%

EBITDA growth of 12-16%

We have published the full year 2025 report on the 19th of March 2025. You can participate in a presentation of the results on the 24th of March 13.00. Please follow this link to sign up: GreenMobility - Presentation of the Annual Report 2025 - Inderes

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars and vans. Users have access to these vehicles via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily, weekly or monthly basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs in Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.