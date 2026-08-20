Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQX: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a favorable Regional Manager's Decision (RMD) regarding its application for a State of Alaska road easement at its New Amalga Gold Project in Southeast Alaska.

Only 3.4 miles (appx 5.5 km) of road development is required to establish access to the project site from the public highway. Over one-third of this distance is on State of Alaska land, with the remainder located on federal US Forest Service (USFS) land, requiring separate federal environmental review and permitting. The State of Alaska Regional Manager's Decision authorizes an easement for development on the State of Alaska land, split into two phases.

"Phase One" includes a short initial road segment and a helicopter operations staging area. In the near term, the "Phase One" development will greatly facilitate the company's helicopter-supported exploration efforts by establishing a drilling equipment staging area much closer to the project site. The helicopter shuttle distance for slinging equipment and supplies will be reduced by approximately 60% for each cycle compared to the previous staging area located in the Juneau Mendenhall Valley suburbs.

The "Phase Two" easement development encompasses the remainder of the mine access road up to the border of federal land. While "Phase Two" of the easement is contingent on receiving federal USFS authorizations for construction of the broader mining operation, it is included in the Regional Manager's Decision and the Company will not be required to undergo a separate easement application process with the State of Alaska.

Why this easement matters for Grande Portage:

Establishes legal access across State land

Results in a near-term exploration benefit, enabling higher productivity and decreased cost

Enables the first segment of the mine access road to move toward construction

Demonstrates the Project's ability to advance through regulatory process and achieve favorable outcomes, including adjudication with the Alaska DNR and a public-comment process.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "The receipt of the Regional Manager's Decision for this easement application is an important and exciting step for the project. The road development and equipment staging areas will not only enhance the efficiency of our exploration efforts but will also reduce the impact of helicopter noise on residential areas of the Mendenhall Valley. Furthermore, the "Phase 2" segment included in the RMD comprises a very significant proportion of the total road development required for surface access to the project site, contingent on receiving USFS authorizations."

The future facilities at the project site are envisioned to include a selective underground mining operation but are not planned to include an ore processing plant or tailings disposal landfill. Due to the resource location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway, the Company is advancing a project configuration utilizing off-site processing by a third party.

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024. Additional information on the New Amalga Mine project is available in the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the New Amalga Gold Project Juneau District, Southeast Alaska" dated February 11, 2026, which is available under Grande Portage's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the commercial offtake, equity investment and construction loan and overrun facility from Ocean Partners, including terms, timing, benefits and synergies and use of proceeds thereof; Ocean Partners' future share holdings; and advancement of the Project, including the proposed path to production timeline, economics and timing of the Environmental Impact Statement. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, These assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: ability to finalize definitive agreements relating to the commercial offtake, equity investment and construction loan and overrun facility, complete the transactions contemplated herein, and to obtain all necessary approvals; risks associated with the exploration and development of the New Amalga Mine and our mineral resources; including obtaining all necessary approvals and the timing thereof; the current or future price of gold, silver and other commodities; anticipated costs, expenses and working capital requirements; ability to meet the proposed production timeline for the Project; general business and economic conditions and political climate; and other assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310563

Source: Grande Portage Resources Ltd.