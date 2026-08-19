Alpha Compute Corp.: Alpha Compute July 2026 Monthly Update: Total Gamee Revenue and Alpha-01 NVIDIA Cluster Cash Receipts for July were $1.57 million, representing an approximately 35x increase over the Company's total revenue in April 2026

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company") today issued a market update covering operating and cash performance for the month ended July 31, 2026, together with recent corporate developments.

Total Gamee Revenue and Alpha-01 Cash Receipts for July were $1.57 million, representing an approximately 35x increase over the Company's total revenue in April 2026, one quarter prior. The figure reflects the combination of recognized revenue at the Company's Gamee subsidiary and cash receipts generated by the Alpha-01 cluster.

July 2026 Operating and Cash Summary

Metric July 2026 Gamee - Revenue $489,000 Gamee - Operating expenses $432,000 Gamee - EBITDA $57,000 Alpha-01 - Lease finance income $465,076 Alpha-01 - Lease interest expense $270,318 Alpha-01 - Cash receipts (in) $1,084,074 Alpha-01 - Cash disbursements (out) $1,250,928 Alpha-01 - Net cash $(166,854) Total Gamee revenue and Alpha-01 cash receipts $1,573,074 Memo: Alpha-01 lease prepayment received May 2026 $6,445,958

All figures are unaudited and presented in U.S. dollars. The Alpha-01 lease prepayment is presented for information only. It is excluded from Total Gamee Revenue and Cash Receipts, and is not included in any performance measure in this release. See "Alpha-01" below.

Gamee: Third Consecutive Month of Sequential Growth

The Company's Gamee subsidiary generated revenue of $476,000 in July against operating expenses of $418,000, producing positive EBITDA of $57,000.

July revenue represents growth of approximately 42% over May and marks Gamee's third consecutive month of sequential expansion while achieving positive EBITDA. July revenue of $476,000 also compares to a monthly average of approximately $309,000 across Q1 2026, representing growth of approximately 54% against the pre-acquisition quarterly run rate.

Gamee's platform scale, as previously disclosed by the Company:

120 million+ registered users across multiple ecosystems

10 billion+ lifetime gameplay sessions

61 million+ Telegram users served within the Telegram Mini App ecosystem

1.7 million monthly average users (MAUs) / 150,000 daily average users (DAUs) across all platforms

5.57 million users and 88.5 million game plays recorded in Q1 2026

Platform scale figures are as disclosed in the Company's May 27, 2026 acquisition closing announcement and are not updated as of July 31, 2026 except where a July figure is presented above.

Alpha-01: Ramp-Phase Cash Profile, Fully Funded by $6.45 Million Deposit

The Alpha-01 cluster generated cash receipts of $1,074,000 during July against cash disbursements of $1,251,000, resulting in net cash outflow of $(177,000) for the month. The Company attributes the negative net position to the $6.45m prepayment of revenue received at contract signing and amortized as a monthly credit over the contract's two-year term, which results in lower monthly cash receipts.

The lease prepayment funds deployment and ramp-phase costs for the cluster, including the July net cash outflow described above. Management believes the prepayment is a meaningful indicator of demand and of the Company's forward economic position: it represents committed customer consideration already collected in cash.

Corporate Highlights

Binding term sheet signed for an exclusive option to purchase 200MW Pennsylvania development, expandable to 1GW. Alpha Compute has executed a binding term sheet for an exclusive option to develop a 200 megawatt data center campus in Pennsylvania that can expand to 1 gigawatt. The site is intended to support high-density, liquid-cooled AI compute deployments and materially expands the Company's forward power position - the primary constraint on capacity growth across the AI infrastructure sector. Development timelines, energization milestones, and definitive documentation remain subject to customary conditions. Global Infrastructure Services executive team built out. The Company has completed the build-out of the executive leadership team for its Global Infrastructure Services business, adding senior commercial and operational leadership with backgrounds spanning Tier-1 global systems integrators, hyperscale data center operations, and large-scale enterprise infrastructure P&L responsibility. The team is mandated to oversee commercial P&L, originate and close enterprise offtake agreements, and enforce vendor governance and SLA structures providing executive coverage that allows the Company's engineering organization to focus on physical deployment, telemetry, and provisioning. Sales pipeline exceeds $1.5 billion. The Company's qualified enterprise sales pipeline now stands at more than $1.5 billion. Pipeline figures represent potential contract value of identified opportunities at varying stages of qualification and are not bookings, backlog, or contracted revenue. There can be no assurance that any portion of the pipeline will convert into executed agreements.

Corporate Governance and Reporting

New Independent Board Member. The Company's board has voted to add a third independent board member, Michael Huskins to the board of directors starting August 24, 2026.

Transition to quarterly reporting. Alpha Compute is moving to a quarterly reporting cycle, beginning with the Company's Fiscal Q3 ending 12/31/26. The Company is undertaking this transition to increase transparency and comparability for investors, counterparties, and prospective enterprise customers, and to support the diligence requirements associated with larger contracted commitments and project financing. Monthly market updates such as this release will continue on an unaudited basis between reporting periods.

Management Commentary

Wes Levitt, CFO of Alpha Compute, said: "With our acquisition of Gamee and the deployment of Alpha-01 completed, we are seeing a step-change in cash receipts and revenue. With Gamee's disciplined path to revenue growth and positive EBITDA, and the strategic significance of securing an option to purchase 200MW of Pennsylvania power capacity in a power-constrained market, we'll aim to drive further growth for Alpha Compute throughout this year."

A Note on Financial Presentation: Why Leased Cluster Economics Are Reported as Cash Receipts

Alpha Compute's leased compute-capacity arrangements, including Alpha-01, convey to the customer the right to control an identified asset (a defined GPU cluster) over a stated term. Under IFRS 16 Leases and ASC 842 Leases under US GAAP, arrangements with these characteristics are accounted for as leases rather than as service contracts, and the accounting treatment of the consideration received depends on the lease classification.

Where such an arrangement is classified as a finance or sales-type lease, the lessor does not recognize the periodic payments it collects as revenue in the income statement. Instead, the payments are allocated between a reduction of the net investment in the lease and finance income earned over the lease term. Lease income may differ materially from the timing and amount of cash actually collected in any given period.

The practical consequence is that reported "income" for these arrangements does not correspond to the cash the Company collects in the period. Management therefore presents cash receipts alongside statutory income, as it believes cash receipts provide investors with a more direct and more comparable view of the operating performance and cash-generating capacity of the Company's deployed infrastructure. Cash receipts and Total Gamee Revenue and Alpha-01 Cash Receipts are non-IFRS / non-GAAP measures and should be read together with, and not as substitutes for, the Company's financial statements prepared under applicable accounting standards.

This release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP, including EBITDA, cash receipts, and Total Gamee Revenue and Alpha-01 Cash Receipts. Management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance and believes they provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the cash-generating characteristics of the Company's infrastructure arrangements, which for the reasons described above are not fully reflected in statutory revenue. No portion of the $6.45 million Alpha-01 lease prepayment is included in any non-IFRS or non-GAAP measure presented in this release and is disclosed separately for informational purposes only. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, are not standardized, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. All figures are unaudited and subject to adjustment upon completion of the Company's financial close and audit procedures.

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute's mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Alpha Compute Corp is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition; more information is available at www.right2compute.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the possibility that (i) revenue at the Company's Gamee subsidiary and cash receipts generated by the Alpha-01 cluster, when reported in the Company's periodic SEC filings, will differ negatively from the figures in this press release, (ii) Gamee will not be able to maintain its current sequential expansion and positive EBITDA in the future, (iii) a definitive acquisition agreement with respect to the data center campus in Pennsylvania will be entered into or that the acquisition will be consummated upon the terms set forth in the Company's binding term sheet, or otherwise, and (iv) the Company's current sales pipeline will ultimately result in executed agreements in any significant amounts.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and partners; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai



