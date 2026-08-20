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WKN: A14TLR | ISIN: NO0010734122 | Ticker-Symbol: VP4
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:24
1,830 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISTIN PHARMA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7351,79511:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 07:48 Uhr
24 Leser
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Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and YTD 2026 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 20 August 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026.

Revenue in the second quarter amounted to MNOK 100, compared to MNOK 118 in Q2 2025. Sales volume increased by 8%, offset by a significantly stronger NOK against EUR in the quarter compared to 2025, impacting sales in local currency.

Revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to MNOK 212, compared to MNOK 233 in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a decrease of 9%. On a currency-neutral basis, revenue declined by 3% during the period.

EBITDA for the second quarter was MNOK 22, compared to MNOK 30 in Q2 2025. Adjusted for currency effects, EBITDA decreased by approximately MNOK 2. The EBITDA margin was 22% in the quarter.

For the first half of 2026, EBITDA amounted to MNOK 49, compared to MNOK 60 in the same period of 2025.

Net profit for the second quarter was MNOK 14.1, compared to MNOK 18.4 in Q2 2025. The net debt position at the end of June was MNOK 8. During the quarter the Company paid an ordinary cash dividend of NOK 1.0 per share, corresponding to approximately MNOK 44.

"We are pleased to continue our sales volume growth in 2026 versus 2025 (+8% / 240MT). The Vistin Sales & Marketing team is actively working in new regions of the world to offer our products, and onboard new customers whilst our manufacturing team is steadily working on ramping up capacity."
Magnus Tolleshaug, CEO

The second quarter presentation and conference call will be held today, 20 August 2026 at 08:30 CEST, and will be accessible through the following channels:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/abe93pzc

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7

The conference call will be conducted in English.

The Q2 report and presentation are attached to this announcement. The report and a recording of the webcast will also be available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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