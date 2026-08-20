

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.08.2026 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES MELROSE INDUSTRIES PRICE TARGET TO 575 (570) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 16300 (16070) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS TRAINLINE PRICE TARGET TO 185 (220) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES MORGAN ADVANCED TARGET TO 250 (210) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



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