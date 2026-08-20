Pumitamig in Kombination mit dem gegen B7H3 gerichteten Elfetabart Drozuntecan liefert die ersten Daten bei Lungenkrebs für die Kombination eines bispezifischen PD-(L)1xVEGF-Immunmodulators mit einem Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat und unterstreicht damit BioNTechs Fokus auf innovative Kombinationstherapiestrategien

Aktualisierte Daten zum Gesamtüberleben für Gotistobart aus der klinischen Phase-3-Studie PRESERVE-003 erweitern die wachsende Evidenzbasis für diesen Chemotherapie-freien Behandlungsansatz in der Zweit- und Spätlinientherapie des fortgeschrittenen Plattenepithelkarzinoms der Lunge nach vorangegangener Immuntherapie

BioNTech treibt ein diversifiziertes Entwicklungsprogramm zur Behandlung von Lungenkrebs voran, das mehr als 16 laufende klinische Studien über verschiedene Subtypen, Biomarker und Behandlungsszenarien hinweg umfasst, darunter fünf laufende klinische Phase-3-Studien sowie zwei Studien zu innovativen Kombinationstherapien

MAINZ, Deutschland, 20. August 2026 - BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" oder "das Unternehmen") wird auf der World Conference on Lung Cancer ("WCLC") 2026 der International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer ("IASLC") neue klinische Daten aus ihrer diversifizierten Pipeline zur Behandlung von Lungenkrebs präsentieren. Die Konferenz findet vom 12. bis 15. September 2026 in Seoul, Südkorea, statt.

Die Bandbreite der präsentierten Daten unterstreicht die jüngsten Fortschritte bei den strategisch wichtigsten Produktkandidaten Pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) und Gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) sowie bei den mRNA-basierten Krebsimmuntherapieansätzen von BioNTech. Sie verdeutlichen zudem das Potenzial von BioNTechs Pipeline im Bereich der Lungenkrebsbehandlung. In einer Late-Breaking-Präsentation werden darüber hinaus Daten aus einer Studie zur innovativen Kombination der zwei Therapieansätze Pumitamig und dem gegen B7H3 gerichteten Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Kandidaten (antibody-drug conjugate, "ADC") Elfetabart Drozuntecan (Elfe-D oder BNT324/DB-1311) vorgestellt. Diese Daten sind die ersten Ergebnisse für eine Kombinationstherapie bei Lungenkrebs, die einen bispezifischen PD-(L)1xVEGF-Immunmodulator und einen ADC kombiniert.

"Fortschritte in der Behandlung von Lungenkrebs bedeuten für uns zweierlei: Behandlungsergebnisse für Patientinnen und Patienten verbessern sowie neue Perspektiven für diejenigen, die auf heutige Standardtherapien nicht ausreichend ansprechen", sagte Prof. Dr. Özlem Türeci, Mitgründerin und Chief Medical Officer von BioNTech. "Die Daten, die wir auf der diesjährigen WCLC präsentieren, liefern weitere klinische Daten für unsere spätklinischen Entwicklungsprogramme Gotistobart und Pumitamig. Zugleich tragen sie dazu bei, die Rolle innovativer Immunmodulatoren in Bereichen mit hohem ungedecktem medizinischem Bedarf beim Lungenkrebs weiter zu definieren. Darüber hinaus stellen wir erstmals klinische Daten zur Kombination zweier innovativer Therapieansätze beim Lungenkrebs vor. Diese Daten sind Teil unserer Evaluierung von Pumitamig als potenzielle Schlüsseltherapie für Kombinationsstrategien mit komplementären Wirkmechanismen. Insgesamt bilden die auf der WCLC vorgestellten Daten eine wichtige Grundlage für die nächsten Schritte in unseren klinischen Entwicklungsprogrammen und unterstützen zugleich unser übergeordnetes Ziel, die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten für Patientinnen und Patienten mit Lungenkrebs zu erweitern."

Highlights aus BioNTechs Präsentationen auf der WCLC 2026:

Innovative Kombinationsstudie mit Pumitamig, das in Zusammenarbeit mit Bristol Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") entwickelt wird, und Elfetabart Drozuntecan, das in Kollaboration mit Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. ("DualityBio") entwickelt wird:

Fortgeschrittener/metastasierter kleinzelliger und nicht-kleinzelliger Lungenkrebs: Erste Daten aus der globalen Phase-1/2-Studie (NCT06892548) werden vorgestellt, in der der innovative Kombinationsansatz aus Pumitamig und dem gegen B7H3 gerichteten Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Kandidat Elfetabart Drozuntecan bei Patientinnen und Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem oder metastasiertem kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (small-cell lung cancer, "SCLC") oder nicht-kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs untersucht wird. Die Daten unterstreichen BioNTechs Fokus auf innovative Kombinationstherapiestrategien.

Gotistobart - ein Kandidat für die selektive Eliminierung von regulatorischen T-Zellen in der Mikroumgebung des Tumors, der auf CTLA-4 abzielt und in Zusammenarbeit mit OncoC4, Inc. ("OncoC4") entwickelt wird:

Zweit- und spätere Behandlungslinien beim Plattenepithelkarzinom der Lunge: Aktualisierte Daten zum Gesamtüberleben (overall survival) aus dem ersten Teil der Phase-3-Studie PRESERVE-003 (NCT05671510) mit Gotistobart bei Patientinnen und Patienten mit Plattenepithelkarzinom der Lunge (squamous non-small cell lung cancer, "squamous NSCLC"), deren Erkrankung nach einer vorangegangenen Anti-PD-(L)1-Therapie fortgeschritten war, vorgestellt. Die Ergebnisse erweitern die wachsende Evidenzbasis Afür diesen Chemotherapie-freien Behandlungsansatz. Der zweite, zulassungsrelevante Teil der Studie läuft derzeit.

Alle Abstracts sind auf der Webseite des WCLC-Kongresses verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu BioNTechs Pipeline im Bereich Lungenkrebs sind hier zu finden.

Alle Details zu den Präsentationen:

Produktkandidat Abstract-Titel Abstract-Nummer/Details der Präsentation Pumitamig + Elfetabart Drozuntecan Pumitamig (PD-L1 x VEGF-A bsAb) + Elfetabart Drozuntecan (Elfe-D, B7H3 ADC) in Patients with Advanced/Metastatic Lung Cancer (NSCLC or SCLC) Abstract # OA14.01

Oral Presentation

The Breakthrough Immunotherapy for Advanced NSCLC

15.09.2026; 12:30 - 13:45 KST Pumitamig First-line Pumitamig (PD-L1 × VEGF-A bsAb) Plus Chemotherapy in Unresectable Malignant Mesothelioma: Long-term PFS and OS Abstract MO04.09

Mini-Oral-Session

Novel Therapeutics and Molecular Insights in Thymic Malignancies and Pleural Mesothelioma

13.09.2026; 16:45 - 18:00 KST ROSETTA Lung-201: A Phase 3 Trial of Pumitamig Monotherapy vs Durvalumab in Unresectable Stage III NSCLC Post-Chemoradiation Abstract P2.330

Poster

Clinical Trials in Progress

14.09.2026; 10:30 - 12:00 KST ROSETTA Lung-202: A Phase 3 trial of first-line pumitamig monotherapy vs pembrolizumab in locally advanced/metastatic NSCLC Abstract P2.355

Poster

Clinical Trials in Progress

14.09.2026; 10:30 - 12:00 KST Gotistobart Gotistobart vs Docetaxel in Metastatic Squamous NSCLC After PD-(L)1 Progression: Updated Overall Survival of the stage 1 of PRESERVE-003 Abstract MO07.04

Mini-Oral-Session

Novel Immunotherapeutic Strategies in mNSCLC

14.09.2026; 17:00 - 18:15 KST BNT116 Neoadjuvant BNT116 + Cemiplimab + Carboplatin + Paclitaxel in Resectable NSCLC: Preliminary Results From a Phase I Trial Abstract MO06.03

Mini-Oral-Session

Emerging Precision Approaches in Perioperative Therapy for Resectable NSCLC Integrating Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Biomarkers, and Multimodal Strategies

14.09.2026; 15:30 - 16:45 KST



About BioNTech in Lung Cancer Treatment

Lung cancer is one of BioNTech's key focus areas. Through a diversified portfolio of investigational next-generation immunomodulators, ADCs and mRNA-based cancer immunotherapies, the Company is pursuing multiple approaches designed to address significant unmet needs for patients across lung cancer subtypes, histologies and treatment settings. BioNTech's clinical pipeline encompasses both monotherapies and combinations with standard of care treatments, as well as novel-novel combination regimens aimed at delivering differentiated therapeutic profiles for the treatment of patients with lung cancer. With 16 ongoing lung cancer trials, including five pivotal Phase 3 and two novel-novel combination trials, BioNTech is advancing a comprehensive development strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for patients across the continuum of lung cancer.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a global next generation biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. In oncology, BioNTech is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. Its ambition is to develop innovative medicines with pan-tumor or synergistic potential to address cancer from multiple angles and across the full continuum of the disease from early- to late-stage. Its growing late-stage oncology pipeline comprises complementary treatment approaches spanning immunomodulators, antibody drug conjugates, and mRNA cancer immunotherapies. BioNTech has partnered with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators leveraging complementary expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and drive progress, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

BioNTech Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioNTech's research and development programs in oncology, including the targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials; BioNTech's and its collaborators' current and future preclinical and clinical trials in oncology, including the investigational bispecific immunomodulator pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) in unresectable malignant mesothelioma, the investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) in metastatic squamous NSCLC, the investigational B7H3-targeted ADC elfetabart drozuntecan (BNT324/DB-1311) in combination with pumitamig in (N)SCLC, and the investigational mRNA cancer immunotherapy candidate BNT116 in resectable NSCLC; the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data across BioNTech's platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech's pipeline programs, including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans for initiation or enrollment of clinical trials, or submission for and receipt of product approvals and potential commercialization with respect to BioNTech's product candidates; and the potential safety and efficacy of BioNTech's product candidates. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

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You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in BioNTech's Report on Form 6-K for the period ended June 30, 2026 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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