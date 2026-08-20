

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB6.981 billion, or RMB10.83 per share. This compares with RMB8.601 billion, or RMB13.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.747 billion or RMB12.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to RMB30.107 billion from RMB27.892 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB6.981 Bln. vs. RMB8.601 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB10.83 vs. RMB13.36 last year. -Revenue: RMB30.107 Bln vs. RMB27.892 Bln last year.



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