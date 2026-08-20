

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The International Criminal Court has responded to a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting its president and a senior prosecutor, calling them 'a flagrant attack' against the court.



'These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates pursuant to the mandate conferred by its States Parties from across regions,' the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.



Established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, the ICC is a separate institution and not part of the UN, although the Security Council may refer cases to the court.



Neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the Rome Statute under which the court was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, and therefore are not subject to ICC jurisdiction.



The US, which is not a party to the Rome Statute, has expressed concerns that the ICC is a threat to its national sovereignty. It worries the Court could prosecute US citizens for grave crimes allegedly committed in countries that - unlike the US - recognize the court's authority.



On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced fresh sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye. Washington had previously sanctioned ICC's former top prosecutor Karim Khan.



Abdoulaye Seye is part of the prosecution team that sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.



Also, Seye has reportedly played a role in the investigation into Israeli funding for illegal settlements in the West Bank and the alleged distribution of weapons to settlers.



Nine of the Hague-based court's 18 judges, along with both deputy prosecutors, the former prosecutor and one staff member are now barred from transacting with US citizens and face onerous restrictions in the global financial system.



US officials, including Rubio have defended US sanctions by asserting that some of the court's investigations and arrest warrants have been politically motivated, and that the Court's power infringes upon national constitutional systems.



On Wednesday, the court pushed back, saying, 'The international legal order itself is placed at risk' when judges are threatened for applying the law.



'Threats and coercive measures also impact the ability of victims to seek justice, as they turn to the court when all other avenues have been exhausted,' the ICC wrote.



The court said it stands behind its personnel and victims of 'unimaginable atrocities,' adding that it will continue to carry out its mandate 'with independence and impartiality.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News