Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow Expand Partnership to Deliver Production-Ready Enterprise AI at Scale

Combining ServiceNow's AI Platform with Tech Mahindra's industry expertise to accelerate enterprise-wide automation, AI adoption, and measurable business outcomes across global organizations

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced an expanded multi-year partnership designed to accelerate how enterprises move from AI pilots to production-scale deployments.

Customer Benefits

By combining Tech Mahindra's global industry, engineering, transformation, and implementation expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform, the two organizations will partner to help deliver the following customer benefits:

Faster time-to-value with playbooks validated via Tech Mahindra's own ServiceNow deployment: A key differentiator of the partnership is the 'Client Zero' approach, with Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra & Mahindra Group serving as large-scale AI-led enterprise validation environments for ServiceNow before extending proven, repeatable models across the broader customer base. Tech Mahindra has already seen measurable outcomes by unifying its global IT operations with ServiceNow, including handling over 100,000 cases per month across 90 countries.

A key differentiator of the partnership is the 'Client Zero' approach, with Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra & Mahindra Group serving as large-scale AI-led enterprise validation environments for ServiceNow before extending proven, repeatable models across the broader customer base. Tech Mahindra has already seen measurable outcomes by unifying its global IT operations with ServiceNow, including handling over 100,000 cases per month across 90 countries. Industry-specific solutions built on the ServiceNow AI Platform: Enabling faster transformation, stronger governance, and cost optimization for manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media, and technology enterprises.

Enabling faster transformation, stronger governance, and cost optimization for manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media, and technology enterprises. Ability to quickly move beyond fragmented AI pilots to outcome-led AI programs: Tech Mahindra will significantly scale its global ServiceNow practice while further strengthening its strategic relationship with ServiceNow. Tech Mahindra will also establish a dedicated AI & Innovation Center of Excellence within its ServiceNow practice to accelerate the deployment of AI capabilities - including the ServiceNow AI Control Tower and ServiceNow EmployeeWorks.

To help deliver these benefits, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow will work closely with customers to build transformation roadmaps, strengthen platform adoption, embed governance frameworks, and measure business outcomes across their customer base.

"It takes an ecosystem to reinvent business. We're proud to partner with Tech Mahindra, combining our AI Control Tower with their deep industry expertise to put AI to work at enterprise scale," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. "AI only matters when it creates value for people. Tech Mahindra is already turning that vision into business results. With the ServiceNow AI Platform, they're driving significant cost benefits, elevating experiences for 150,000 employees, and optimizing first-level IT support by ~25%. Now we're taking that winning formula to our customers."

"Enterprises are entering a new phase of AI adoption where the priority is no longer experimentation, but trusted execution at scale. To unlock meaningful business value, AI must be embedded into the systems, workflows, controls, and operating models where enterprise work actually happens," said Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra. "Our expanded partnership with ServiceNow brings together platform strength, industry context, AI governance, and transformation capability to help customers operationalize AI responsibly, accelerate productivity, and create measurable outcomes across the enterprise."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) (BSE: 532755) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

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ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's expanded partnership with Tech Mahindra. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

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