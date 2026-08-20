

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 0.7129 against the U.S. dollar and 112.96 against the yen, from early lows of 0.7103 and 112.53, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.6396 from an early more than 2-week low of 1.6438.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 114.00 against the yen and 1.62 against the euro.



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