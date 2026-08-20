

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-week high of 94.47 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.9602 against the euro, from early lows of 93.92 and 1.9685, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 0.5962 and a 9-day high of 1.1949 from early lows of 0.5931 and 1.2002, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the yen, 1.94 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback and 118.00 against the aussie.



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