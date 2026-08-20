

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 115.13 against the yen, from an early low of 114.59.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie climbed to a 3-month high of 1.3765 and a 3-week high of 0.9806 from early lows of 1.3813 and 0.9837, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 1.6099 against the euro, from an early low of 1.6123.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 118.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the greenback, 0.96 against the aussie and 1.59 against the euro.



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