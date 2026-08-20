Temenos Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe

Temenos achieved the strongest overall position for its completeness of vision

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that industry analyst firm Gartner has recognized Temenos as a Leader in their 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe.*

Temenos obtained the furthest overall position for its Completeness of Vision. Gartner evaluates Completeness of Vision based on a vendor's "market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy."**

Cormac Flanagan, Chief Product Officer, Temenos, said: "We are proud that Gartner has named Temenos as a Leader in retail core banking in Europe. We believe that our position reflects the breadth of Temenos' capabilities, continued client momentum and our consistent investment in innovation. With our unified platform and cloud-native architecture, Temenos helps banks scale, with faster time to market, higher levels of automation, and more personalized and impactful experiences for their customers."

According to Gartner, "the demand for core banking modernization is accelerating, with nearly two-thirds of banking CIOs now expecting to modernize in one to two years. The 2025 Gartner Legacy Tech Modernization Survey revealed that CIOs are increasingly turning to modernization to improve security, reduce IT complexity and achieve cost savings and optimization. This approach allows for greater agility, customer experience, efficiency and control over banking operations."***

Trusted by over 950 core banking clients globally, Temenos provides a proven path to modernization through flexible deployment options and a composable banking architecture, with a single code base approach which ensures innovations are available to all clients. Investing around 20% of revenues annually in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its offering with the launch of Composable Retail Deposits and Composable Retail Lending in 2026 to support progressive modernization. At the same time, Temenos is investing in embedded AI capabilities, including Copilots and agents, which enable banks to automate operations and accelerate innovation without compromising reliability or regulatory obligations.

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, Europe," Vittorio D'Orazio and Ali Merji, August 12, 2026

**Gartner, FAQ: How Markets and Vendors Are Evaluated in Gartner Magic Quadrants, August 2026

***Gartner, Inc., "Strategic Principles for CIOs to Modernize Core Systems in Banking," Kristy Waterhouse and Ali Merji, May 19, 2026

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About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology - on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS - to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

Media Contacts Scott Rowe & Michael Anderson Temenos Global Public Relations Tel: +44 20 7423 3857 Email: press@temenos.com Alice Stephens Temenos Team at Brands2Life Tel: +44 7753 175012 Email: Temenos@brands2life.com