WELL Health redeemed early all of its outstanding 5.50% convertible senior unsecured debentures on August 19, 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, redeemed early all of its outstanding 5.50% convertible senior unsecured debentures due December 31, 2026 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures were redeemed by WELL on August 19, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with the terms of the Debenture trust indenture. The Debentures were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol WELL.DB and ceased trading at the opening of trading on the Redemption Date and were delisted at the close of trading on the Redemption Date. The aggregate principal amount of the Debentures outstanding was $70,000,000.

On the Redemption Date, WELL paid holders of the Debentures a redemption price equal to $1,007.3333 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, in cash, representing $1,000 principal amount and $7.3333 for accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the Redemption Date. WELL used cash on hand to pay the redemption price of the redeemed Debentures.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL, commented "The successful closing of our inaugural $150 million senior unsecured notes offering in July gave us the capital to retire these debentures on our terms, well ahead of maturity. This redemption reflects the continued strength of our balance sheet and reinforces our disciplined, accretive capital allocation strategy."

Formal notice of redemption was delivered to the Debenture holders through the Debenture Trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the trust indenture. Beneficial holders of the Debentures are encouraged to contact their investment dealer if they have any questions about the redemption.

All dollar amounts in this release are expressed as Canadian dollars.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

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Source: WELL Health Technologies Corp.