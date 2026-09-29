Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR") has completed the previously announced amalgamation (the "Transaction") with 1587818 B.C. Ltd. ("818"). The entity resulting from the amalgamation (the "Resulting Issuer") carries on the name WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. and continues the business of WELLSTAR. The subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares") will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a Tier 1 issuer under the ticker symbol "WSTR" and trading is expected to commence on October 1, 2026, subject to the Resulting Issuer satisfying all requirements of TSXV.

"Completing this transaction is a significant milestone for WELLSTAR, and I want to thank our team for the tremendous work that made it possible," said Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer of WELLSTAR. "We are also grateful to our investors for their support of the financing, to our agents and advisors for their guidance throughout the process, to the TSX Venture Exchange for their work on our listing, and to WELL Health for its continued partnership. We look forward to beginning trading on October 1."

In connection with the Transaction, WELLSTAR consolidated its subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares on a six-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Every six shares of each class became one share of the same class.

In connection with the Transaction and as disclosed in the Filing Statement, 818 today also completed a financing (the "818 Financing"), whereby 818 issued 3,555,293 818 subordinate voting shares. The Resulting Issuer has an additional 127 Public Shareholders (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) as a result of the 818 Financing.

Following the Consolidation and completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer has a total of 77,223,308 shares issued and outstanding, comprising 35,603,308 Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares and 41,620,000 multiple voting shares (together, the "Resulting Issuer Shares"). WELL Health holds all of the Resulting Issuer's multiple voting shares. A total of 30,296,464 Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to voluntary lock-up arrangements.

Shareholders who held their WELLSTAR or 818 subordinate voting shares in registered form received their Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares in registered form. Shareholders who wish to hold these shares through a brokerage account should contact their broker.

For further details on the Transaction, please refer to the Filing Statement, which has been posted on the Resulting Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as WELL's news releases dated July 7, 2026, July 31, 2026 and September 28, 2026. The Filing Statement provides detailed information about, among other things, the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems, and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications, and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.health.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares on the TSXV; WELL Health's shareholdings in the Resulting Issuer; WELLSTAR's growth strategy and continued growth, profitability, innovation and market position; and the anticipated benefits and impact of WELLSTAR's products, services and strategic initiatives, including their ability to reduce administrative burden, empower healthcare providers and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations; adverse market conditions and the ability to complete acquisitions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; continued patient and consumer demand for WELLSTAR's products and services; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; the inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies from acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and/or financial condition of WELLSTAR and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities laws, WELL and WELLSTAR do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

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