WELL Research is the clinical research brand of WELL Health Technologies. WELL Research offers the unique combination of full-service contract research organization (CRO) services in early-phase trials, site management organization (SMO) execution at late-stage trial sites, and bioanalytical services across every phase of clinical trials. Together, these capabilities span the full clinical trial value chain and allow sponsors and providers to enrol the right trial participants quickly and reliably.

WELL Research is supported by four of WELL's differentiated assets: Canada's largest outpatient clinic network (275 clinics supporting 5 million+ annual patient visits), WELLSTAR's provider network (45,000+ providers), the WELLTrust patient consent platform (100,000+ patient consents), and HEALWELL AI's DARWEN platform for feasibility assessment and protocol-participant matching.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the launch of WELL Research, WELL's consolidated clinical research brand. WELL Research provides (i) full-service Contract Research Organization ("CRO") trial management, running early-phase trials, (ii) Site Management Organization ("SMO") services, handling day-to-day participant recruitment and coordination within late-stage trial sites, and (iii) bioanalytical services across the complete range of trial phases, therapeutic areas, and therapy modalities.

Clinical research exists to improve health outcomes; however, sponsors continue to struggle to enrol the right trial participants quickly and reliably. WELL Research addresses this challenge by delivering the full clinical trial value chain through its CRO, SMO, and bioanalytical capabilities, supported by four of WELL's differentiated assets:

Canada's largest outpatient clinic network - WELL's 275 clinics across Canada, supporting more than 5 million patient visits per year. WELLSTAR's provider network - WELL's technology subsidiary connects a network of more than 45,000 healthcare practitioners. WELLTrust patient consent platform - WELL's consent-first platform, through which more than 100,000 patients have already consented to be contacted about clinical trial opportunities, with the Company continuing to grow its consented patient base. HEALWELL AI's DARWEN platform - delivers AI-enabled feasibility assessment and protocol-participant matching to support clinical trial recruitment.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WELL, commented, "WELL Research reflects a simple idea: for the right patients, in the right setting, a clinical trial is a specialized form of care. We've spent years building the largest outpatient clinic network in Canada, a provider network that touches tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and a consent platform that lets patients participate in research on their own terms. WELL Research brings those pieces together into a single, dependable offering for sponsors and providers, and we believe it can become a meaningful growth driver for our network over time."

WELL Research comprises BioPharma Services Inc. ("BPSI"), a full-service CRO and bioanalytical laboratory with 20 years of operating history, and Canadian Phase Onward ("CPO"), its SMO, both held through the Company's clinical research joint venture with HEALWELL AI Inc. ("HEALWELL").

For more information on WELL Research, please visit: https://wellresearch.ca/

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the anticipated benefits, scope, growth and commercial prospects of WELL Research, including its potential to become a meaningful growth driver for WELL's network; the expected benefits of combining CRO, SMO and bioanalytical services with WELL's clinic network, WELLSTAR's provider network, the WELLTrust patient consent platform and HEALWELL AI's DARWEN platform; the ability of these capabilities to help sponsors and providers identify and enrol suitable clinical trial participants quickly and reliably; the continued growth of WELLTrust's consented patient base; and the expected benefits of DARWEN for feasibility assessment, protocol-participant matching and clinical trial recruitment. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and "would", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to: risks associated with the primary healthcare sector generally; competition; the Company's ability to execute on the WELL Research operating model; reliance on third parties, including HEALWELL AI; the availability and effective integration of management information systems and other technologies; challenges in recruiting and retaining eligible participants and participating providers; limitations in data quality or availability and the accuracy or effectiveness of AI-enabled feasibility assessment and participant matching; the Company's ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital; and changes in legislation and government regulation. Consenting to be contacted about a clinical trial does not assure eligibility, enrolment or continued participation. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits or growth of WELL Research will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, WELL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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