WELL has appointed Evelyn Sutherland as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21, 2026. Ms. Sutherland brings more than 20 years of senior financial leadership experience, including CFO roles at Staples Canada, Enercare Inc., KEYreit, and United Purchasing Group of Canada (Yum! Brands).

Ms. Sutherland has served on the Board of WELL's subsidiary, WELLSTAR, over the past year and brings direct knowledge of the Company's strategy, governance and culture to the role.

Eva Fong, WELL's long-serving CFO, will transition to a strategic Executive Advisor position to support an orderly handover. Ms. Fong helped lead WELL's growth from an early-stage start-up into one of Canada's leading healthcare technology companies, playing a key role in executing the company's capital allocation program and in building the financial foundation and high performing culture that support WELL's continued growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today announced a planned transition in its finance leadership including the appointment of Evelyn Sutherland as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21, 2026. Ms. Sutherland has served on the Board of WELL's subsidiary WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR") over the past year, helping guide WELLSTAR through its go-public process, and brings direct knowledge of WELL's strategy, governance and culture to the role. Eva Fong, who helped lead WELL's evolution from an early-stage start-up into one of Canada's leading healthcare technology companies, will transition from the CFO role and assume a strategic Executive Advisor position with the Company.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WELL Health, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Evelyn to the team. Her extensive experience leading finance organizations at large public and private enterprises, combined with her strong capital markets, M&A and governance expertise, makes her exceptionally well qualified to help guide WELL's continued growth and long-term value creation. Her expertise will be invaluable as WELL continues to execute its strategy and build one of Canada's leading healthcare technology companies. Evelyn steps into a finance organization that Eva Fong built and has led with distinction."

Ms. Sutherland brings more than 20 years of senior financial leadership experience across public and private organizations. Throughout her career, Ms. Sutherland has overseen private and public company financial reporting, financing initiatives, investor engagement, treasury management, enterprise risk management and strategic capital allocation, and has completed more than 50 acquisitions and divestitures. Her breadth of experience leading finance organizations at scale will support WELL's continued growth as a leading healthcare technology company.

Ms. Sutherland has worked across multiple industries, including retail, consumer services, utilities and real estate, bringing a broad operating and commercial perspective. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Staples Canada, and previously, she held Chief Financial Officer positions at Enercare Inc., KEYreit and United Purchasing Group of Canada (Yum! Brands). She also served on the Board of Directors of Andlauer Healthcare Group until its acquisition by UPS in 2025, where she chaired the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and served on the Audit Committee. In addition, she served for eight years on the Board of the Canadian Mental Health Association, York Region and South Simcoe, including as Treasurer and Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Sutherland is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA) with extensive experience in capital markets, treasury, investor relations, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

"I am honoured to join WELL at such an exciting inflection point in its evolution," said Ms. Sutherland. "The Company has built an exceptional platform with a strong culture, talented people and a clear strategic vision. I have tremendous respect for Eva's leadership and for everything she and her finance team have contributed to WELL's success. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team, Board and our employees to further strengthen WELL's financial capabilities, maintain disciplined capital allocation and create long-term value for shareholders while supporting the Company's continued growth."

During Ms. Fong's tenure, WELL established a strong financial and accounting foundation while executing an ambitious growth strategy. She played a key role in executing the Company's capital allocation program which featured a significant number of acquisitions. Under her leadership, the Company strengthened its financial reporting, internal controls, treasury functions, financial discipline and strategic M&A expertise, positioning WELL to continue executing its long-term strategy from a position of financial strength. Ms. Fong also built a collaborative, high-performing culture at WELL from the ground up, developing the finance team, processes and capabilities required to support WELL's rapid growth and increasing organizational complexity.

Mr. Shahbazi added, "I would like to sincerely thank Eva for her exceptional leadership and years of dedicated service. Eva has been instrumental to WELL's journey as her financial leadership, integrity and commitment have supported virtually every milestone in our growth over the past several years. Her stewardship strengthened WELL's financial governance during a period of significant growth and transformation and earned the confidence of the Board, our shareholders and the investment community. I am pleased that we will continue to have the benefit of her experience in her new role as Executive Advisor to WELL."

Ms. Fong commented, "Helping build WELL has been the privilege of my career. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and of the finance organization we have built together. The Company is exceptionally well-positioned for its next chapter, and I believe this is the right time for a leadership transition. I look forward to supporting Evelyn through a smooth transition and continuing to contribute to WELL in my new role as Executive Advisor to the Company."

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: statements regarding the appointment of Ms. Sutherland as Chief Financial Officer and its effective date; the anticipated transition of Ms. Fong to the role of Executive Advisor and the timing and scope of that role; expectations regarding an orderly leadership transition and continuity of WELL's financial strategy, governance and capital allocation discipline; and the anticipated benefits of the leadership changes described herein to WELL and its shareholders. Forward-Looking Information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information, and the Forward-Looking Information is not a guarantee of future performance. WELL's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information is qualified in its entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: the ability to attract and retain qualified executive personnel; the effectiveness of executive transition and succession planning; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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