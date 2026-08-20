Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (OTCQB: VMSSF) (FSE: DM8) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global Frontier Advisors L.P. ("GFA"), a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm, to provide stakeholder engagement and Mexico-focused strategic advisory services in support of the advancement of the Company's Riqueza Marina and Zaachila copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") projects in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. In connection with the engagement, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador Roberta S. Jacobson and Ambassador James "Jimmy" Story to its newly formed Advisory Board. Ambassador Jacobson is a former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and Founding Partner of Dinámica Americas, while Ambassador Story is a former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela and Founding Partner of GFA.

The appointments reflect a deliberate build-out of Vortex's depth of talent, adding leaders with decades of experience at the most senior levels of U.S. diplomacy and policy across Latin America. The initial priority of the engagement is in Mexico, where Ambassador Jacobson and GFA will lead an effort on the ground, engaging government and community stakeholders to advance the permitting required to commence drilling at Riqueza Marina and Zaachila. GFA and the Company's new advisors will also support Vortex's strategic positioning in respect of the flagship Illapel Copper Project in Chile as the Company works to unlock value across its Americas copper portfolio.

Highlights

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta S. Jacobson and former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela James "Jimmy" Story appointed to Vortex's newly formed Advisory Board.

The Riqueza Marina and Zaachila properties have been advanced to the drill stage, with multiple priority targets defined by a decade of systematic mapping, geochemistry and geophysics; permitting is the key near-term catalyst to the commencement of drilling.

Global Frontier Advisors alongside Amb. Jacobson will lead a stakeholder engagement initiative aimed at unlocking the exploration upside at Riqueza Marina and Zaachila and support the development of the Illapel Copper Project in Chile.

Ambassador Jacobson is widely recognized as one of the foremost authorities on U.S.-Mexico relations, having served for more than three decades in senior diplomatic positions, including United States Ambassador to Mexico, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Special Assistant to the President and White House Coordinator for the Southwest Border. She is a Founding Partner of Dinámica Americas and serves on the boards of Liberty Latin America and SoundThinking.

Ambassador Story is a highly decorated career diplomat with deep experience in complex political environments who served as U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, Chargé d'Affaires to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, and Senior Civilian Representative in southeastern Afghanistan. His senior roles across Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean include Director of INL for the Western Hemisphere and Consul General in Rio de Janeiro. Ambassador Story sits on the Advisory Board of Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG), is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a member of the American Academy of Diplomacy, and a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm helping corporations and investors execute with confidence in some of the world's most complex environments. The firm is led by two former three-star U.S. Marine Corps generals, the former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, and entrepreneurs who have built and operated companies throughout the emerging markets. GFA leverages decades of experience at the highest levels of government and industry to provide clients a strategic advantage when navigating unique challenges and seizing opportunities in frontier markets.

Michael Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vortex Metals, commented:

"Ambassadors Jacobson and Story bring an unmatched combination of diplomatic experience and regional insight to Vortex. Their appointment, together with GFA's strategic advisory capabilities, gives us an outstanding platform as we advance permitting for our Mexican exploration projects and continue building relationships across the Americas. Responsible engagement with governments and local stakeholders is fundamental to our long-term success, and this partnership meaningfully strengthens our ability to execute on that strategy."

Ambassador Roberta Jacobson commented:

"Mexico remains one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions, and successful projects there are built from the ground up on genuine community partnership, environmental stewardship and constructive engagement with government at every level. Vortex's Oaxaca properties are technically compelling, and just as importantly, the Company has committed to advancing them the right way. I am pleased to work with Vortex and GFA, and I look forward to helping advance the Company's long-term objectives in Mexico through responsible collaboration and engagement."

Ambassador James Story, Founding Partner of GFA, commented:

"Copper now sits at the center of U.S. economic and national security policy, and Mexico, with world-class geology, integrated North American supply chains, and a government committed to responsible resource development, is emerging as one of America's most important critical minerals partners. Vortex sits squarely at that intersection - with advanced copper-gold projects in Oaxaca and a flagship asset at Illapel in Chile. I look forward to working alongside Ambassador Jacobson and the Vortex team to support the Company's exploration and permitting objectives in Mexico and Chile, and to help Vortex build the durable stakeholder relationships that responsible mining in the Americas requires."

Advancing Copper Exploration in Mexico and Chile

Vortex's Mexican portfolio comprises two highly prospective VMS copper-gold exploration projects where geological mapping, geochemical surveys and geophysical programs have identified multiple priority drill targets. The Company's immediate objective is to advance permitting activities that will enable the commencement of drilling upon receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

In Chile, Vortex recently undertook a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey across its flagship Illapel Copper Project. The survey complements previous drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling and downhole geophysical surveys, providing an integrated dataset that is expected to significantly refine priority drill targets for the Company's upcoming exploration program.

Advisory Agreement

Under the terms of the advisory agreement, GFA will receive a monthly consulting fee and the Company has also agreed to grant a Dinámica Americas LLC 300,000 incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.05 per common share for a period of five years, subject to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vortex also announces that, further to its news releases dated July 9, 2026 and August 11, 2026, the Company has applied to the TSXV for a 30-day price protection extension to complete the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Second Tranche"). The Company intends to complete the Second Tranche in the next few weeks.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.06 per Warrant for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment in certain events. The expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceleration such that, if after 12 months from the date of issuance, the closing price of the Common Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company, within 15 business days of such event, shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release by the Company (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"), with the new expiry date specified in such news release; any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Second Tranche to advance exploration activities at the Company's projects in Chile and Mexico, pursue corporate development initiatives and for general working capital.

Closing of the Second Tranche is subject to receipt of further subscriptions and all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSXV. All securities issued with respect to the Second Tranche will be subject to a hold period expiring four-months and one day after the date of issuance, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

None of the securities to be sold in connection with the Second Tranche will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and, through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Vortex is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record of exploration success and shareholder value creation. The Company's leadership combines deep technical, operational and capital markets expertise focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of significant copper deposits.

About Global Frontier Advisors LP

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm helping corporations and investors execute with confidence in some of the world's most complex environments. The firm is led by two former three-star U.S. Marine Corps generals, the former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, and international business executives. GFA leverages decades of experience at the highest levels of government, national security, and industry to provide clients a strategic advantage when navigating unique challenges and seizing opportunities in frontier markets. For more information, visit www.globalfrontieradvisors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including the completion of the Second Tranche and the intended use of proceeds raised thereunder, the receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSXV, permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310559

Source: Vortex Metals Inc.