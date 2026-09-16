Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a large (180 SqKm), detailed helicopter airborne geophysical survey over its Illapel copper-silver project in Choapa province of the Coquimbo Region (Region IV) of nothern Chile and has received the final report from the survey. The survey was designed to define geology, alteration and structure over the entire concession-area, and will be fundamental in the definition of targets for detailed follow-up by geophysics and drilling.

Survey parameters comprise detailed, high-resolution helicopter magnetic, VLF and Gamma-ray spectrometry at one hundred metre line-spacing for a total of 2,000 line-km. The highly respected geophysical contractor, New-Sense Geophysics Ltd., has completed compilation and processing of all data, and has delivered these products to Vortex Metals.

Vortex is now in the process of interpreting these data with in-house geological and geophysical personnel. While the interpretation is in initial stages, it is already clear that known mineralization is associated with well-defined areas of magnetic lows, and that favourable structures may be identified extending under cover. Given the presence of high-grade copper and silver mineralization at the Rio 27 mine within the concession area, Vortex believes that new targets identified by the geophysics will be highly prospective for high-grade, manto-style mineralization.

Qualified Person / Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Juan Carlos Fernández, P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and, through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Vortex is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record of exploration success and shareholder value creation. The Company's leadership combines deep technical; operational and capital markets expertise focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of significant copper deposits.

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