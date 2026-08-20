

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in June after registering a moderate growth in the prior month, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Construction output fell 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise in May.



Construction of buildings dropped moderately by 0.9 percent. Civil engineering and specialized construction activities posted faster declines of 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, construction output fell 0.7 percent, offsetting previous month's 0.7 percent increase.



Construction output in the EU27 fell 1.0 percent in June from the previous month but increased 0.2 percent from the last year.



Among member states, the largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in Slovakia, Hungary and France. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in in Romania, Sweden and the Netherlands.



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