

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $55 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $15 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $63 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $2.000 billion from $2.010 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $55 Mln. vs. $15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.000 Bln vs. $2.010 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.60 To $ 3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.485 B To $ 8.575 B



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