Vaisala Group: Vaisala confirms EUR 25 million airport weather modernization project in Indonesia

Vaisala

Press release

August 20, 2026

Vaisala confirms EUR 25 million airport weather modernization project in Indonesia

Vaisala expects to include the EUR 25 million award for airport weather systems and equipment to modernize 14 Indonesian airports in its orders received for the third quarter of 2026, as the customer has secured the necessary financing. The project, awarded in 2024, is Vaisala's largest aviation weather project to date and will strengthen aviation safety and weather resilience in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets, where air travel connects more than 17,000 islands and tens of millions of passengers every year.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action, signed the contract in 2024 with the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) for a comprehensive upgrade of airport weather systems and equipment. At the time of signing, the project was subject to final financing arrangements and was not included in Vaisala's orders received. With financing now secured, the project moves into implementation this fall and is estimated to run for three years.

"Securing funding for this project enables it to strengthen aviation safety and turn weather preparedness into concrete improvements," says Anne Jalkala, Executive Vice President, Weather, Energy and Environment, Vaisala. "Indonesia invests in airport weather infrastructure that protects passengers and ground personnel in demanding tropical and volcanic conditions and builds capacity for a growing aviation market for decades to come."

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Asia-Pacific held 34,5% of the world share in the air passenger market in 2025. Indonesia, as the largest aviation market in Southeast Asia, is a significant part of that story. In 2025, Indonesia recorded more than 59 million domestic and 20 million international passengers*.

The project includes modern aviation weather technology such as AviMet Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) for eight airports, and a wind shear alert system that combines Vaisala X-band weather radars and wind lidars for four airports. In addition, a specialized system utilizing the Finnish Meteorological Institute's SILAM dispersion model supports authorities in estimating the movement of ash clouds from volcanic eruptions, which is critical in a country located on the Pacific Ring of Fire with an estimated 80 active volcanoes.

The project is funded through the Finnish Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF), an instrument governed by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and applicable for projects that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in developing countries. Together with BMKG and Finnish partners, Vaisala now focuses on detailed design, deployment, and capacity building to ensure that Indonesian airports and aviation stakeholders gain lasting benefits from the new systems.

* Records by the Indonesian Bureau of Statistics (BPS)

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More information for the media



Katri Koponen

External Communications Manager, Vaisala

Tel. +358 50 586 0262

katri.koponen(at)vaisala.com

About Vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.



www.vaisala.com

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