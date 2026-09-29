Vaisala Group: Vaisala launches Indigo Supervisor as data center monitoring shifts from coverage to scalability

Vaisala Indigo Supervisor helps data centers scale environmental monitoring by enabling up to 100 measurement points to be managed as a single system. As monitoring requirements grow, the challenge is shifting from measurement coverage to operational scalability.

Environmental monitoring must scale with AI infrastructure

As data centers scale to support growing AI workloads, environmental monitoring infrastructure must keep pace. Higher computing densities and accelerated construction schedules are increasing the need for environmental measurements throughout data centers, including data halls, technical spaces, support areas, and other critical locations, while leaving less time for installation, commissioning, and maintenance.

As monitoring requirements grow and measurement networks expand, operators need ways to deploy, standardize, and maintain environmental monitoring across facilities without adding complexity or slowing project timelines.

From sensors to systems: a new approach to environmental monitoring

To address this need, Vaisala today introduced the Vaisala Indigo Supervisor, a solution designed to simplify environmental monitoring in data centers by shifting from managing individual sensors to managing measurement networks as a unified system.

The solution enables up to 100 measurement points to be managed as a single system through a local touchscreen interface and integrated into a building management system (BMS) through a single standardized connection.

The Indigo Supervisor reflects a broader industry shift toward modularity and system-level environmental monitoring. As data center infrastructure expands, operators increasingly need solutions that can be deployed consistently across sites, scaled over time, integrated into building management systems, and managed efficiently throughout their lifecycle.

Designing infrastructure for the next generation of data centers

"AI is accelerating data center growth at a pace that is changing how supporting infrastructure is deployed, managed, and scaled," said Anu Kätkä, Product Line Manager for HVAC and Critical Buildings at Vaisala.

"When a facility contains dozens or hundreds of measurement points, environmental monitoring can no longer be managed one sensor at a time. Operators need a system-level approach to environmental monitoring that can be commissioned efficiently, maintained without disrupting operations, and scaled consistently as capacity expands."

Meeting the demands of modern data center infrastructure

The Indigo Supervisor complements Vaisala's growing data center offering. Together, these capabilities support the reliable and efficient operation of increasingly dense and rapidly expanding data center infrastructure.

While designed with the scalability requirements of modern data centers in mind, the Indigo Supervisor is equally suited to any environment where environmental monitoring must be managed efficiently across multiple sensing locations, including cleanrooms, greenhouses, cold storage facilities, laboratories, and industrial process environments.



Key facts

Host unit for Vaisala daisy-chained compact measurement probes

Supports up to two independent probe chains with up to 50 probes per chain

Compatible with Vaisala XMP10, HMP110, HMP113 and TMP115 probes.

Supports commissioning through web-based tools

Probe replacement through the touchscreen interface

Provides local dashboards, measurement visibility, alert management and calibration information

Integrates with building management systems through Modbus TCP

System configuration can be exported as CSV to support commissioning and multi-site deployment

Expected availability: Early 2027



More information for the media

Miia Lahti

Communications Partner, Industrial Measurements, Vaisala

miia.lahti (at) vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com

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