HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited ('Group' or 'Emperor W&J') (Stock code: 887), a leading retailer of European-made watches and jewellery products, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 ('Period').During the Period, the Group's total revenue increased by 5.0% to HK$2,934 million (2025: HK$2,794 million). Revenue from Hong Kong increased by 11.1% to HK$1,771 million (2025: HK$1,594 million), accounting for 60.4% (2025: 57.1%) of total revenue, and revenue from the Chinese Mainland increased by 20.7% to HK$873 million (2025: HK$723 million), accounting for 29.8% (2025: 25.9%) of total revenue. Revenue from the watch segment increased by 9.8% to HK$1,866 million (2025: HK$1,700 million), accounting for 63.6% (2025: 60.8%) of the total revenue.The Group's gross profit increased by 15.4% to HK$969 million (2025: HK$840 million) with an improved gross profit margin of 33.0% (2025: 30.1%). As a result, the Group's net profit increased significantly by 63.9% to HK$318 million (2025: HK$194 million) during the Period. Basic earnings per share was HK4.28 cents (2025: HK2.73 cents). The Board declared an interim dividend of HK0.90 cents (2025: HK0.55 cents) per share.As at 30 June 2026, bank balances and cash on hand of the Group amounted to HK$1,573 million (31 December 2025: HK$1,610 million). Since the Group was in a net cash position, hence its net gearing ratio was zero (31 December 2025: zero).During the Period, the Group opened eight jewellery stores in the Chinese Mainland, which mainly in established first-tier or new first-tier cities. Apart from the jewellery stores, a multi-brand watch store was opened on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Subsequent to the Period, a multi-storey Rolex boutique was opened on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, further strengthening the Group's leadership position in the market. As at 30 June 2026, the Group had a total of 69 stores in Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.Ms. Cindy Yeung, Chairperson of Emperor W&J, said, 'Considering several favourable factors such as a continued rebound in the stock market and higher tourist spending in Hong Kong, it is expected that the Hong Kong economy will remain resilient in the second half of 2026. In recent years, consumer behaviours have become more sophisticated, especially in the luxury market. Personalised and premium customer services as well as luxurious shopping environments are expected. In this regard, the Group has opened multi-storey Rolex boutiques in Beijing in the Chinese Mainland and Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, aiming to enhance its customers' shopping experience and strengthen its foothold in the luxury watch market. In respect of the jewellery business, the Group has been actively exploring intellectual property (IP) collaboration opportunities in order to tap into the younger consumer market; in the meantime, gold jewellery has gained immense popularity among consumers and is gradually transforming into daily wearable accessories. The Group will therefore continue expanding its jewellery business segment, to seize market opportunities and elevate the brand presence.'About Emperor Watch & Jewellery LimitedWith long establishment history of over 80 years in Hong Kong since 1942, Emperor W&J (887.HK) is a leading retailer principally engages in the sale of European-made internationally renowned watches, and jewellery products under its own brand, 'Emperor Jewellery'. Through its comprehensive watch dealership, unique marketing campaigns and extensive retail network at prime locations in Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia, Emperor W&J established a strong brand image amongst its target customers ranging from middle to high income groups worldwide. In recognition of its efforts in investor relations communications, Emperor W&J was granted with 'Best IR Company' (Small Cap), 'Best IR Team' (Small Cap) and 'Best Investor Presentation Material' (Small cap) in HKIRA Investor Relations Awards 2026 by the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. For more information, please visit its website: www.EmperorWatchJewellery.com.Investor/Media EnquiriesAnna LukGroup Investor Relations DirectorTel: +852 2835 6783Email: annaluk@emperorgroup.comJanice AuGroup Investor Relations ManagerTel: +852 2835 6799Email: janiceau@emperorgroup.comSource: Emperor Watch & Jewellery LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.