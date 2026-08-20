

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $1.379 billion, compared with $1.289 billion in the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $5.10 versus $4.75 a year ago. Net sales reached $10.999 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up from $10.357 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Total revenues for the period were $12.608 billion versus $12.018 billion a year ago.



Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is now forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.00 billion. In May, the company projected net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.



'As we look ahead, we continue to believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the current ag equipment cycle,' said John May, chairman and chief executive officer.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deere & Company shares are up 4.35 percent to $605.89.



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