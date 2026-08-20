Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Outlines Major Exploration Advances with the Lucky 13 Gold Zone Discovery and Mosquito Target Horizon at the Gold Anchor Project

Key Highlights of Latest Drilling at Lane Pond and IP Modelling at Mosquito

At the 11-km-long Lane Pond Gold Target, inaugural drilling in 2026 discovered the "Lucky 13 Gold Zone" within the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor

Lucky 13 assays included 15.02 m grading 2.04 g/t Au (including 5.00 m at 3.85 g/t Au and 1.00 m at 5.70 g/t Au) beginning at 275.98 metres in Hole LP-26-13

At the Mosquito Gold Deposit (the "Deposit") and surrounding area, 3D inversions of historical geophysics expanded the targeted area of defining a deposit by more than 60% beyond current area used to define the mineral resource and identified the Mosquito Target Horizon, a potential higher-grade structural gold corridor within and beyond the Deposit

A 5,000-metre drill program has been initiated at the Mosquito Target Horizon to test an area with potential for higher-gold mineralization within and on trend to present mineral resource area limits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce a significant exploration milestone at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. Following the completion of its inaugural 25-hole, 8,086-metre drill program at the Lane Pond Gold Target, the Company discovered the Lucky 13 Gold Zone. Concurrently, modern 3D geophysical modelling at the nearby Mosquito Gold Deposit (the "Deposit") outlined a substantially expanded target footprint and a potential higher-grade corridor within and beyond the Deposit's current limits, where drilling has now commenced (see Map 1 below).

"Our initial campaign at Lane Pond proved that we have a widespread, fertile, orogenic hydrothermal system capable of generating additional gold discoveries like Lucky 13," stated Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President & CEO of Rocky Shore Gold. "Moving the drill to the Mosquito Target Horizon with 5,000 metres planned allows us to apply this same disciplined structural targeting approach within and beyond the Deposit's established mineral resource area. It's exciting that we are now advancing the Gold Anchor Project on two distinct fronts: unlocking new discoveries at Lane Pond and pursuing clear scale opportunities for resource advancement at Mosquito."

Lane Pond Gold Target: Lucky 13 Gold Zone Discovery

The maiden drill campaign at Lane Pond totalling 8,086 metres in 25 drill holes (with 15 holes reported to date) successfully confirmed gold mineralization across multiple widely spaced drill holes over an interpreted strike length of approximately 1,800 metres and a dip extent exceeding up to 500 metres. Mineralized intervals ranged from 6.38 to 17.02 metres in core length, remaining open in all directions along the broader 11-km-long Lane Pond Gold corridor. Structural upgrading at depth, with increased silicification, quartz stockwork, mineralization, and improved gold grades, is based on drill results to date.

Highlight results below from hole LP-26-13 demonstrated significant structural upgrading and localized high-grade gold values. Please see tables below for complete drill results to date and collar coordinates (also see press release dated August 5th, 2026).

15.02 metres @ 2.04 g/t Au (from deeper brittle-deformed quartz-rich stockwork) Including 5.00 metres @ 3.85 g/t Au Including 1.00 metre @ 5.70 g/t Au



The discovery validates the structural model along the Lane Pond Gold Target and the interpreted regional Appleton Fault Corridor, which spans over 60 kilometres across Rocky Shore's Gold Anchor Project based on current geological interpretation.

Mosquito Gold Deposit: Interpreted New Mosquito Target Horizon

With assay results from Lane Pond still pending, a 5,000-metre drill program has been initiated within and beyond the Mosquito Gold Deposit mineral resource area limits to test a reinterpreted 3D geophysical model. Modern 3D geophysical resistivity inversions indicate that more than 60% of the interpreted intrusive footprint lies outside the currently drilled Deposit limits. The drill program will determine the significance of the Mosquito Target Horizon; a potential high-gradient resistivity transition zone along its east contact continuing southward from the Deposit along a trend for over 600 metres (see Map 2 below).

Next Steps

Lane Pond: Additional assays will be reported as received to refine the geometry and scale of the Lucky 13 Zone.

Mosquito Target Horizon: A fully funded first phase 5,000-metre drill program at the Mosquito Gold Deposit and surrounding area will test the potential economic significance along the Mosquito Target Horizon and explore the broader intrusive footprint.

Map 1: North half of the Gold Anchor Project highlighting Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and proximity to the Lane Pond Gold Target (with Lucky 13 Gold Zone in red, see news release dated August 5, 2026) within the Appleton Fault Corridor.

Map 2: The Mosquito Gold Deposit and surrounding area with a modern reinterpretation of historical resistivity data that outlines an porphyry (intrusive) footprint (black outline) extending more than 60% beyond the current mineral resource gold deposit (transparent grey). Historical higher-grade drill intersections within the Deposit appear to be spatially associated along its eastern contact. The Mosquito Target Horizon (red outline), along an eastern resistivity transition corridor, continues south of the Deposit limits and represents a priority target area for exploration drilling.

Table 1: Drill Assay Summary Table - the length below is estimated to be approximately true thickness.

Drill Hole* From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Comment LP-26-01 284.24 297.50 13.26 0.41 Mineralized Zone and 324.25 339.16 14.91 0.44 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 335.17 339.16 3.99 1.10 LP-26-02 270.37 278.48 8.11 0.84 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 271.37 276.40 5.03 1.10 LP-26-07 280.60 297.62 17.02 0.65 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 288.92 297.62 8.70 1.02 including 292.00 296.35 4.35 1.41 LP-26-08 196,00 202.38 6.38 0.38 Lucky 13 Gold Zone LP-26-11 243.00 251.74 8.74 0.45 Lucky 13 Gold Zone LP-26-12 231.00 236.00 5.00 0.82 Mineralized Zone and 285.00 298.00 13.00 0.71 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 292.00 296.00 4.00 1.37 LP-26-13 186.86 192.45 5.59 0.40 Mineralized Zone and 215.00 221.15 6.15 0.58 Mineralized Zone and 275.98 291.00 15.02 2.04 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 283.00 288.00 5.00 3.85 including 284.00 285.00 1.00 5.70 LP-26-19 318.40 332.80 14.40 0.59 Lucky 13 Gold Zone including 318.40 324.50 6.10 1.00

*Holes 3, 4, 9, 15-18 reported no significant assay results targeting untested geophysical anomalies. Holes 5, 6, 10, 14, 20-25 assays are pending. Hole 21 was abandoned due to caving and did not reach the intended target.

Table 2: Drill Plan Summary Table

Drill Hole Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Length (m) LP-26-01 608077 5366228 -45 295 439 LP-26-02 607980 5366278 -45 295 319 LP-26-03 607674 5366414 -45 295 307 LP-26-04 607382 5366588 -45 295 271 LP-26-05 607160 5366658 -45 295 379 LP-26-06 606949 5366758 -45 295 271 LP-26-07 608139 5366632 -45 295 340 LP-26-08 607937 5366759 -45 295 331 LP-26-09 607713 5366842 -45 295 262 LP-26-10 607559 5366910 -45 295 334 LP-26-11 608047 5366691 -45 295 409 LP-26-12 608194 5366626 -60 295 349 LP-26-13 608194 5366626 -82 295 379 LP-26-14 607837 5366797 -45 295 316 LP-26-15 607900 5367189 -45 295 181 LP-26-16 606894 5367670 -60 145 253 LP-26-17 607281 5367622 -45 295 361 LP-26-18 607281 5367622 -70 295 307 LP-26-19 608470 5366929 -45 295 358 LP-26-20 608335 5367416 -45 295 334 LP-26-21 608330 5366992 -50 295 211 LP-26-22 608330 5366992 -45 295 310 LP-26-23 607337 5367900 -45 295 409 LP-26-24 608322 5368101 -45 295 343 LP-26-25 608705 5367921 -45 295 313

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

All samples are collected and prepared for shipment in the field for submission to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Eastern Analytical is independent of Rocky Shore. Blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) are included, such that for every 18 samples, 1 blank and 1 CRM are included. Samples are shipped directly by in-field personnel, who maintain the chain of custody until samples are delivered to the laboratory. Rock preparation at the lab involves crushing up to 3 kg to 80% passing 10 mesh, 250 grams split, and pulverizing to 95% passing 150 mesh. For gold analysis, a 30 g sample is subjected to a fire assay, digested in aqua regia, and analyzed by atomic absorption (AA).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. It is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. Rocky Shore is targeting the expansion of its structurally controlled, orogenic-hosted, surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito and Reid Gold Deposits, associated with the Dog Bay Line Fault. It also hosts orogenic, structurally controlled gold targets including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

X: @RockyShoreGold

LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-outlines-major-exploration-advances-with-the-lucky-13-gold-zone-disco-1209467