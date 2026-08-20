Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Outlines Major Exploration Advances with the Lucky 13 Gold Zone Discovery and Mosquito Target Horizon at the Gold Anchor Project

Key Highlights of Latest Drilling at Lane Pond and IP Modelling at Mosquito
At the 11-km-long Lane Pond Gold Target, inaugural drilling in 2026 discovered the "Lucky 13 Gold Zone" within the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor
Lucky 13 assays included 15.02 m grading 2.04 g/t Au (including 5.00 m at 3.85 g/t Au and 1.00 m at 5.70 g/t Au) beginning at 275.98 metres in Hole LP-26-13
At the Mosquito Gold Deposit (the "Deposit") and surrounding area, 3D inversions of historical geophysics expanded the targeted area of defining a deposit by more than 60% beyond current area used to define the mineral resource and identified the Mosquito Target Horizon, a potential higher-grade structural gold corridor within and beyond the Deposit
A 5,000-metre drill program has been initiated at the Mosquito Target Horizon to test an area with potential for higher-gold mineralization within and on trend to present mineral resource area limits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce a significant exploration milestone at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. Following the completion of its inaugural 25-hole, 8,086-metre drill program at the Lane Pond Gold Target, the Company discovered the Lucky 13 Gold Zone. Concurrently, modern 3D geophysical modelling at the nearby Mosquito Gold Deposit (the "Deposit") outlined a substantially expanded target footprint and a potential higher-grade corridor within and beyond the Deposit's current limits, where drilling has now commenced (see Map 1 below).
"Our initial campaign at Lane Pond proved that we have a widespread, fertile, orogenic hydrothermal system capable of generating additional gold discoveries like Lucky 13," stated Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President & CEO of Rocky Shore Gold. "Moving the drill to the Mosquito Target Horizon with 5,000 metres planned allows us to apply this same disciplined structural targeting approach within and beyond the Deposit's established mineral resource area. It's exciting that we are now advancing the Gold Anchor Project on two distinct fronts: unlocking new discoveries at Lane Pond and pursuing clear scale opportunities for resource advancement at Mosquito."
Lane Pond Gold Target: Lucky 13 Gold Zone Discovery
The maiden drill campaign at Lane Pond totalling 8,086 metres in 25 drill holes (with 15 holes reported to date) successfully confirmed gold mineralization across multiple widely spaced drill holes over an interpreted strike length of approximately 1,800 metres and a dip extent exceeding up to 500 metres. Mineralized intervals ranged from 6.38 to 17.02 metres in core length, remaining open in all directions along the broader 11-km-long Lane Pond Gold corridor. Structural upgrading at depth, with increased silicification, quartz stockwork, mineralization, and improved gold grades, is based on drill results to date.
Highlight results below from hole LP-26-13 demonstrated significant structural upgrading and localized high-grade gold values. Please see tables below for complete drill results to date and collar coordinates (also see press release dated August 5th, 2026).
15.02 metres @ 2.04 g/t Au (from deeper brittle-deformed quartz-rich stockwork)
Including 5.00 metres @ 3.85 g/t Au
Including 1.00 metre @ 5.70 g/t Au
The discovery validates the structural model along the Lane Pond Gold Target and the interpreted regional Appleton Fault Corridor, which spans over 60 kilometres across Rocky Shore's Gold Anchor Project based on current geological interpretation.
Mosquito Gold Deposit: Interpreted New Mosquito Target Horizon
With assay results from Lane Pond still pending, a 5,000-metre drill program has been initiated within and beyond the Mosquito Gold Deposit mineral resource area limits to test a reinterpreted 3D geophysical model. Modern 3D geophysical resistivity inversions indicate that more than 60% of the interpreted intrusive footprint lies outside the currently drilled Deposit limits. The drill program will determine the significance of the Mosquito Target Horizon; a potential high-gradient resistivity transition zone along its east contact continuing southward from the Deposit along a trend for over 600 metres (see Map 2 below).
Next Steps
Lane Pond: Additional assays will be reported as received to refine the geometry and scale of the Lucky 13 Zone.
Mosquito Target Horizon: A fully funded first phase 5,000-metre drill program at the Mosquito Gold Deposit and surrounding area will test the potential economic significance along the Mosquito Target Horizon and explore the broader intrusive footprint.
Table 1: Drill Assay Summary Table - the length below is estimated to be approximately true thickness.
Drill Hole*
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Comment
LP-26-01
284.24
297.50
13.26
0.41
Mineralized Zone
and
324.25
339.16
14.91
0.44
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
335.17
339.16
3.99
1.10
LP-26-02
270.37
278.48
8.11
0.84
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
271.37
276.40
5.03
1.10
LP-26-07
280.60
297.62
17.02
0.65
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
288.92
297.62
8.70
1.02
including
292.00
296.35
4.35
1.41
LP-26-08
196,00
202.38
6.38
0.38
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
LP-26-11
243.00
251.74
8.74
0.45
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
LP-26-12
231.00
236.00
5.00
0.82
Mineralized Zone
and
285.00
298.00
13.00
0.71
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
292.00
296.00
4.00
1.37
LP-26-13
186.86
192.45
5.59
0.40
Mineralized Zone
and
215.00
221.15
6.15
0.58
Mineralized Zone
and
275.98
291.00
15.02
2.04
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
283.00
288.00
5.00
3.85
including
284.00
285.00
1.00
5.70
LP-26-19
318.40
332.80
14.40
0.59
Lucky 13 Gold Zone
including
318.40
324.50
6.10
1.00
*Holes 3, 4, 9, 15-18 reported no significant assay results targeting untested geophysical anomalies. Holes 5, 6, 10, 14, 20-25 assays are pending. Hole 21 was abandoned due to caving and did not reach the intended target.
Table 2: Drill Plan Summary Table
Drill Hole
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
Length (m)
LP-26-01
608077
5366228
-45
295
439
LP-26-02
607980
5366278
-45
295
319
LP-26-03
607674
5366414
-45
295
307
LP-26-04
607382
5366588
-45
295
271
LP-26-05
607160
5366658
-45
295
379
LP-26-06
606949
5366758
-45
295
271
LP-26-07
608139
5366632
-45
295
340
LP-26-08
607937
5366759
-45
295
331
LP-26-09
607713
5366842
-45
295
262
LP-26-10
607559
5366910
-45
295
334
LP-26-11
608047
5366691
-45
295
409
LP-26-12
608194
5366626
-60
295
349
LP-26-13
608194
5366626
-82
295
379
LP-26-14
607837
5366797
-45
295
316
LP-26-15
607900
5367189
-45
295
181
LP-26-16
606894
5367670
-60
145
253
LP-26-17
607281
5367622
-45
295
361
LP-26-18
607281
5367622
-70
295
307
LP-26-19
608470
5366929
-45
295
358
LP-26-20
608335
5367416
-45
295
334
LP-26-21
608330
5366992
-50
295
211
LP-26-22
608330
5366992
-45
295
310
LP-26-23
607337
5367900
-45
295
409
LP-26-24
608322
5368101
-45
295
343
LP-26-25
608705
5367921
-45
295
313
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
All samples are collected and prepared for shipment in the field for submission to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Eastern Analytical is independent of Rocky Shore. Blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) are included, such that for every 18 samples, 1 blank and 1 CRM are included. Samples are shipped directly by in-field personnel, who maintain the chain of custody until samples are delivered to the laboratory. Rock preparation at the lab involves crushing up to 3 kg to 80% passing 10 mesh, 250 grams split, and pulverizing to 95% passing 150 mesh. For gold analysis, a 30 g sample is subjected to a fire assay, digested in aqua regia, and analyzed by atomic absorption (AA).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.
About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. It is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in this emerging gold district. Rocky Shore is targeting the expansion of its structurally controlled, orogenic-hosted, surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito and Reid Gold Deposits, associated with the Dog Bay Line Fault. It also hosts orogenic, structurally controlled gold targets including the Lucky 13 Gold Zone along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor located on trend and southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits.
Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.
Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
For more information, please contact:
Ken Lapierre, President & CEO
Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
T: +1 (647) 678-3879
E: ken@rockyshoregold.com
Cathy Hume, CEO
CHF Capital Markets
T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com
X: @RockyShoreGold
LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-outlines-major-exploration-advances-with-the-lucky-13-gold-zone-disco-1209467