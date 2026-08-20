CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment Magiron Demonstrates Excellent Reduction Pellet Quality in Latest Test Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), a U.S. based company in which it owns an approximately 17% fully diluted equity interest, has announced excellent results from its first independent full pot-grate pellet test program ("Pellet Tests Program"), further demonstrating the ability of MagIron's Minnesota iron resources to produce high-quality Direct Reduction ("DR") grade pellets.

The pellets were produced from concentrate generated during MagIron's 2025 pilot plant program. The test work was performed under MagIron's direction by independent experts at the Natural Resources Research Institute ("NRRI") of the University of Minnesota and are representative of the high-grade concentrate that MagIron is targeting from commercial operations with the proven capability to produce lower silica product depending on customer requirements.

MagIron's fired pellets have demonstrated excellent strength and durability, supporting their suitability for high-performance DR furnace operation. Furthermore, metallurgical testing also demonstrated excellent performance under direct reduction conditions, a critical requirement for Direct Reduction iron ("DRI") producers. These repeatable results position MagIron's pellets as a premium, high-stability feedstock for modern DRI plants.

Since completing the pilot program, MagIron has continued to optimize its process flowsheet, including evaluating a coarser grind and reduced reagent consumption. These initiatives are expected to further enhance the project economics relative to those reflected in the Behre Dolbear feasibility study publisher earlier this year whilst maintaining the high quality of the concentrate.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "These excellent results provide further validation of the quality and versatility of MagIron's concentrate feed. Together with the recently completed studies by Behre Dolbear and Primetals, they demonstrate MagIron's potential to address three critical challenges facing the U.S. steel industry: limited domestic availability of DR-grade pellets, complete reliance on imported merchant pig iron and rising contaminant levels in scrap feedstock."

"MagIron's iron resource is of sufficient scale and mineralogy to support production of both DR-grade pellets and pig iron. While MagIron is currently advancing pig iron as our primary development strategy, these results further demonstrate that MagIron retains the ability to produce a high-quality DR-grade pellet product should a compelling commercial opportunity emerge."

For further information, please visit the MagIron LLC website.

The information in this press release concerning MagIron and the Pellet Test Program has been obtained from MagIron's public disclosure, has not been independently verified by CoTec, and CoTec assumes no responsibility for its accuracy or completeness.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to MagIron, its potential to produce DR pellets of a superior quality, the future successful outcome of further pig iron studies or possible pig iron production and management's expectations around the successful restart of the MagIron operations and the future value of its investment in MagIron and its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-holdings-corp.-investment-magiron-demonstrates-excellent-reduction-pellet-q-1209687