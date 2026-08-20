Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology innovator focused on temperature-sensitive medication protection, is pleased to announce that Maccabi Healthcare Services ("Maccabi"), Israel's second-largest health maintenance organization ("HMO"), has exercised its option to extend its agreement with TempraMed for an additional year under the same terms. For more information on the Company's agreement with Maccabi, please refer to its press release dated December 8, 2025.

Maccabi serves more than 2.6 million members, representing a significant portion of Israel's population. TempraMed's product portfolio is currently available through Maccabi's healthcare network, providing members with access to the Company's patented temperature-protection technology for injectable medication, like Insulin, GLP-1, and peptides.

The decision by Maccabi to exercise its extension option provides further commercial validation of TempraMed's technology and its value within large, integrated healthcare systems. The Company believes the continued relationship demonstrates the relevance of its product portfolio for healthcare organizations seeking practical solutions to help protect temperature-sensitive medications and support patients managing chronic conditions.

"Maccabi's decision to extend our agreement for another year is an important vote of confidence in TempraMed and our technology," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Serving an organization with more than 2.6 million members provides meaningful validation of our products within a large healthcare system. We believe relationships like this demonstrate the role TempraMed can play as we continue expanding our institutional, payer and healthcare partnerships globally."

TempraMed has sold approximately 150,000 devices globally and has established relationships with major healthcare and distribution organizations as part of its strategy to expand access to its medication protection platform.

Resignation of Board Member

The Company also announces that Nancy Goertzen has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and from all Board committees on which she served, effective August 19, 2026. The Company thanks Ms. Goertzen for her service and contributions during her tenure and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

About TempraMed Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Med and VIVI Epi, together with their proprietary smart technology platform, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime, confidently. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.