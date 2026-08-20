

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to multi-month lows of 1.1679 against the euro, 0.7969 against the franc and 1.3630 against the pound.



The greenback fell to a 9-day low of 158.04 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.18 against the euro, 0.78 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound and 151.00 against the yen.



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