NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
In this results announcement, "we", "us", and "our" refer to the Company and where the context otherwise requires, the Group.
"Our robust performance in the first half of 2026 reflects players' growing enthusiasm for both our newly launched and established games, underscoring our ability to create distinctive and refreshing experiences with lasting appeal," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "As we continue to strengthen both our live game operations and new title pipeline, we are sharpening our focus on original gameplay, cutting-edge technology and deeper global reach to support our enduring growth.
"Looking ahead, we will remain committed to creating original content that shapes industry trends, building evergreen franchises, and cultivating vibrant communities that sustain player engagement. Backed by disciplined execution and an expanding global presence, we aim to keep pushing creative boundaries, delivering exceptional gaming experiences and creating long-term value for our players, partners and shareholders," Mr. Ding concluded.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB30.1 billion (US$4.4 billion), an increase of 7.9% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB25.0 billion (US$3.7 billion), an increase of 9.7% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.5 billion (US$216.2 million), an increase of 3.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$291.4 million), which was relatively stable compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.6 billion (US$241.6 million), a decrease of 3.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), an increase of 17.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Total operating expenses were RMB9.1 billion (US$1.3 billion), an increase of 1.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion).[1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.32 (US$1.61 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.36 (US$1.78 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results within this announcement.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB60.7 billion (US$8.9 billion), an increase of 7.0% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB50.7 billion (US$7.5 billion), an increase of 8.3% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB2.8 billion (US$414.9 million), an increase of 3.6% compared with the same period of 2025.
- NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB4.0 billion (US$583.4 million), an increase of 3.4% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB3.2 billion (US$469.9 million), a decrease of 4.0% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Gross profit was RMB42.4 billion (US$6.3 billion), an increase of 16.2% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Total operating expenses were RMB17.7 billion (US$2.6 billion), an increase of 3.9% compared with the same period of 2025.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB17.7 billion (US$2.6 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB19.0 billion (US$2.8 billion). [1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.81 (US$4.06 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.88 (US$4.38 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results within this announcement.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
We continue to drive innovation across both newly launched and established titles, while further advancing our pipeline of titles in development.
Below are some recent highlights from our key products and services:
Games and related value-added services
The Fantasy Westward Journey franchise, Identity V, Eggy Party, Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet sustained solid momentum through ongoing content updates, gameplay innovation and vibrant community activities.
We also advanced our global strategy and enhanced player engagement through strong live operations. For example, Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals further broadened their international reach with a steady stream of fresh content and community-focused initiatives in various markets including North America and Europe.
With respect to our pipeline of new titles, Sea of Remnants launched in China in July 2026, while development of Ananta and Blood Message remained on track, strengthening our innovative pipeline across diverse genres, gameplay and markets.
Youdao
Youdao advanced its AI-native strategy and deepened AI-driven innovation across its ecosystem. In the second quarter, it launched the large language model, Confucius 4, which delivers leading mathematical reasoning capabilities at lower inference costs compared to its previous version. Youdao also advanced its AI agent capabilities toward the autonomous execution of complex work and learning tasks.
NetEase Cloud Music
NetEase Cloud Music further developed its music-centric ecosystem by nurturing its distinctive community and enriching its differentiated content offering with original music, thereby driving stronger community engagement. It also further improved music-oriented monetization through continued growth in subscription-based memberships.
Innovative businesses and others
Innovative businesses and others remained focused on sustainable development and efficient operations, with Yanxuan maintaining leading positions on major e-commerce platforms in China across its key categories, including pet food, home scents and home goods.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB30.1 billion (US$4.4 billion), compared with RMB30.6 billion and RMB27.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB25.0 billion (US$3.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB25.7 billion and RMB22.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.7% of the segment's net revenues for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 97.5% and 97.1% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a slight decline in net revenues from certain self-developed and licensed games. The year-over-year increase was attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games, such as the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise and Where Winds Meet.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.5 billion (US$216.2 million) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to higher net revenues from its learning services.
Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$291.4 million) for the second quarter of 2026, remaining stable compared with the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.6 billion (US$241.6 million) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.5 billion and RMB1.7 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to higher net revenues from e-commerce business and several other businesses included within the segment. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decreased net revenues from the e-commerce business.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB8.9 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB9.4 billion and RMB9.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to lower revenue-sharing costs. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to lower revenue-sharing and product costs.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), compared with RMB21.2 billion and RMB18.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were RMB9.1 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.6 billion and RMB9.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increased marketing expenditures, staff-related costs and research and development expenditures. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased research and development expenditures.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of net investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains/(losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year fluctuations in other income/(expenses) were mainly due to a decline in the fair value of equity security investments and impairment provisions made during the second quarter of 2026.
Income Tax
The Group recorded a net income tax charge of RMB2.5 billion (US$362.4 million) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.5 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 25.5%, compared with 18.9% and 14.7% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Group as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB10.7 billion and RMB8.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Basic net income was US$0.32 per share (US$1.61 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.49 per share (US$2.46 per ADS) and US$0.40 per share (US$1.99 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB11.3 billion and RMB9.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.36 per share (US$1.78 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.52 per share (US$2.60 per ADS) and US$0.44 per share (US$2.20 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were RMB60.7 billion (US$8.9 billion), compared with RMB56.7 billion for the same period of 2025.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB50.7 billion (US$7.5 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB46.9 billion for the same period of 2025. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.6% of the segment's net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with approximately 97.3% for the same period of 2025. The increase was attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games, such as the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise, Where Winds Meet and Eggy Party.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB2.8 billion (US$414.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB2.7 billion for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to higher net revenues from its learning services and online marketing services, partially offset by a decrease in net revenues from smart devices.
Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB4.0 billion (US$583.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB3.8 billion for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to higher net revenues from online music services, driven by growth in sales of membership subscriptions.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3.2 billion (US$469.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB3.3 billion for the same period of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in net revenues from the e-commerce business.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was RMB18.3 billion (US$2.7 billion), compared with RMB20.2 billion for the same period of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to lower revenue-sharing and product costs.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was RMB42.4 billion (US$6.3 billion), compared with RMB36.5 billion for the same period of 2025.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were RMB17.7 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared with RMB17.0 billion for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher marketing and research and development expenditures for games and related value-added services.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of net investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains/(losses) and others. The fluctuation in other income/(expenses) was mainly due to a decline in the fair value of equity security investments, increased net exchange losses, and impairment provisions made during the six months ended June 30, 2026.
Income Tax
The Group recorded a net income tax charge of RMB5.0 billion (US$734.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB3.5 billion for the same period of 2025. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 21.7%, compared with 15.0% for the same period of 2025. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Group as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each period.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB17.7 billion (US$2.6 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB18.9 billion for the same period of 2025.
Basic net income was US$0.81 per share (US$4.06 per ADS) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with US$0.88 per share (US$4.38 per ADS) for the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB19.0 billion (US$2.8 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with RMB20.8 billion for the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.88 per share (US$4.38 per ADS) for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with US$0.96 per share (US$4.81 per ADS) for the same period of 2025.
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of June 30, 2026, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus loans) totaled RMB167.5 billion (US$24.7 billion), compared with RMB163.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB10.0 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the second quarter of 2026, compared with RMB13.7 billion and RMB10.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.
EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION
The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ is based on the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.7851 on the last trading day of June 2026 (June 30, 2026) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2026, or at any other certain date.
CONFERENCE CALL
NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 20, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2026). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10056362, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10056362. The replay will be available through August 27, 2026.
This call will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.
ABOUT NETEASE, INC.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.
Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.
Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private-label consumer lifestyle brand.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.
Contact for Media and Investors:
Email: [email protected]
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulatory environment in the markets where NetEase operates, including policy or rule changes on taxation; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/income that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and US$ (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to the
8,601,010
10,674,106
6,980,656
1,028,821
18,902,167
17,654,762
2,601,989
Add: Share-based compensation
930,921
600,718
766,058
112,903
1,866,491
1,366,776
201,438
Non-GAAP net income attributable
9,531,931
11,274,824
7,746,714
1,141,724
20,768,658
19,021,538
2,803,427
Non-GAAP net income per share
Basic
2.99
3.53
2.42
0.36
6.53
5.94
0.88
Diluted
2.96
3.49
2.40
0.35
6.46
5.90
0.87
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
Basic
14.95
17.63
12.09
1.78
32.64
29.72
4.38
Diluted
14.81
17.46
12.02
1.77
32.32
29.49
4.35
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
47,167,904
22,814,542
3,362,447
Time deposits
92,639,378
101,978,645
15,029,792
Restricted cash
4,319,344
4,447,483
655,478
Accounts receivable, net
5,337,819
5,746,080
846,867
Inventories
689,183
511,896
75,444
Prepayments and other current assets, net
7,658,346
5,965,371
879,188
Short-term investments
22,803,503
50,599,638
7,457,464
Total current assets
180,615,477
192,063,655
28,306,680
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
8,425,327
8,180,276
1,205,623
Land use rights, net
4,047,355
3,982,017
586,877
Deferred tax assets
2,831,423
2,695,809
397,313
Time deposits
2,995,000
260,000
38,319
Restricted cash
3,893
3,775
556
Long-term investments
18,462,883
21,336,343
3,144,588
Other long-term assets
4,033,702
3,686,261
543,287
Total non-current assets
40,799,583
40,144,481
5,916,563
Total assets
221,415,060
232,208,136
34,223,243
Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
643,164
702,263
103,501
Salary and welfare payables
4,889,708
3,764,789
554,861
Taxes payable
3,874,143
3,720,498
548,334
Short-term loans
6,384,417
12,604,170
1,857,625
Contract liabilities
20,514,540
19,297,191
2,844,054
Accrued liabilities and other payables
16,062,984
15,529,221
2,288,724
Total current liabilities
52,368,956
55,618,132
8,197,099
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
2,637,258
3,727,316
549,338
Other long-term liabilities
1,304,837
1,300,994
191,742
Total non-current liabilities
3,942,095
5,028,310
741,080
Total liabilities
56,311,051
60,646,442
8,938,179
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
91,319
94,938
13,992
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
2,631
2,632
388
Additional paid-in capital
9,837,460
8,781,946
1,294,299
Treasury stock
(1,518,573)
(1,617,961)
(238,458)
Statutory reserves
2,457,371
2,457,371
362,172
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(237,770)
(1,644,123)
(242,314)
Retained earnings
149,755,000
159,110,675
23,450,011
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
160,296,119
167,090,540
24,626,098
Noncontrolling interests
4,716,571
4,376,216
644,974
Total equity
165,012,690
171,466,756
25,271,072
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and
221,415,060
232,208,136
34,223,243
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
(in thousands except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
27,891,664
30,591,281
30,106,546
4,437,156
56,720,209
60,697,827
8,945,753
Cost of revenues
(9,839,182)
(9,374,209)
(8,889,221)
(1,310,109)
(20,188,321)
(18,263,430)
(2,691,697)
Gross profit
18,052,482
21,217,072
21,217,325
3,127,047
36,531,888
42,434,397
6,254,056
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(3,578,174)
(3,441,485)
(3,678,809)
(542,189)
(6,273,771)
(7,120,294)
(1,049,401)
General and administrative
(1,056,578)
(636,597)
(805,268)
(118,682)
(2,012,915)
(1,441,865)
(212,505)
Research and development
(4,356,646)
(4,482,157)
(4,643,910)
(684,428)
(8,742,959)
(9,126,067)
(1,345,016)
Total operating expenses
(8,991,398)
(8,560,239)
(9,127,987)
(1,345,299)
(17,029,645)
(17,688,226)
(2,606,922)
Operating profit
9,061,084
12,656,833
12,089,338
1,781,748
19,502,243
24,746,171
3,647,134
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income/(loss), net
328,444
5,472
(2,953,671)
(435,317)
1,021,195
(2,948,199)
(434,511)
Interest income, net
953,490
890,267
863,201
127,220
2,014,376
1,753,468
258,429
Exchange gains/(losses), net
114,037
(622,108)
(436,492)
(64,331)
115,840
(1,058,600)
(156,018)
Other, net
192,167
438,978
62,858
9,264
447,482
501,836
73,961
Income before tax
10,649,222
13,369,442
9,625,234
1,418,584
23,101,136
22,994,676
3,388,995
Income tax
(1,560,757)
(2,523,838)
(2,458,674)
(362,364)
(3,465,900)
(4,982,512)
(734,331)
Net income
9,088,465
10,845,604
7,166,560
1,056,220
19,635,236
18,012,164
2,654,664
Accretion of redeemable
(1,051)
(1,104)
(1,087)
(160)
(2,100)
(2,191)
(323)
Net income attributable to
(486,404)
(170,394)
(184,817)
(27,239)
(730,969)
(355,211)
(52,352)
Net income attributable to the
8,601,010
10,674,106
6,980,656
1,028,821
18,902,167
17,654,762
2,601,989
Net income
9,088,465
10,845,604
7,166,560
1,056,220
19,635,236
18,012,164
2,654,664
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
(389,857)
(728,683)
(770,419)
(113,546)
(628,819)
(1,499,102)
(220,940)
Total comprehensive income
8,698,608
10,116,921
6,396,141
942,674
19,006,417
16,513,062
2,433,724
Comprehensive income
(470,857)
(121,843)
(140,619)
(20,725)
(690,158)
(262,462)
(38,682)
Comprehensive income
8,227,751
9,995,078
6,255,522
921,949
18,316,259
16,250,600
2,395,042
Net income per share
Basic
2.70
3.34
2.18
0.32
5.94
5.52
0.81
Diluted
2.67
3.31
2.17
0.32
5.88
5.47
0.81
Net income per ADS
Basic
13.49
16.69
10.90
1.61
29.71
27.58
4.06
Diluted
13.36
16.53
10.83
1.60
29.41
27.37
4.03
Weighted average number of
Basic
3,188,634
3,198,123
3,203,046
3,203,046
3,181,307
3,200,598
3,200,598
Diluted
3,214,681
3,227,325
3,221,637
3,221,637
3,210,563
3,224,495
3,224,495
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
9,088,465
10,845,604
7,166,560
1,056,220
19,635,236
18,012,164
2,654,664
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
428,427
430,583
439,439
64,765
909,188
870,022
128,225
Fair value changes of equity security, other
55,715
1,117,717
2,023,477
298,224
(502,784)
3,141,194
462,955
Impairment losses on investments
161,463
344,871
1,281,917
188,931
250,534
1,626,788
239,759
Share-based compensation cost
946,395
616,180
781,656
115,202
1,898,267
1,397,836
206,015
Allowance for expected credit losses
153,179
6,719
1,309
193
169,950
8,028
1,183
Gains on disposal of property, equipment and
(30,920)
(565)
(13,983)
(2,061)
(10,627)
(14,548)
(2,144)
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
(165,662)
643,942
487,982
71,920
(194,115)
1,131,924
166,825
(Gains)/losses on disposal of long-term investments
(141,078)
(1,071,442)
5,550
818
(129,403)
(1,065,892)
(157,093)
Deferred income taxes
(853,764)
532,257
693,742
102,245
(525,492)
1,225,999
180,690
Share of results on equity method investees
13,479
442,575
96,645
14,244
(5,189)
539,220
79,471
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(344,604)
(385,395)
(372,234)
(54,861)
(546,213)
(757,629)
(111,661)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
953,295
(1,188,837)
726,762
107,111
(135,665)
(462,075)
(68,101)
Inventories
(73,944)
143,099
34,048
5,018
(20,171)
177,147
26,108
Prepayments and other assets
583,484
116,152
(16,816)
(2,478)
288,306
99,336
14,640
Accounts payable
119,644
134,445
(105,340)
(15,525)
(28,432)
29,105
4,290
Salary and welfare payables
920,662
(2,253,559)
1,107,729
163,259
(1,164,449)
(1,145,830)
(168,874)
Taxes payable
(764,372)
1,895,324
(2,038,642)
(300,459)
1,031,751
(143,318)
(21,122)
Contract liabilities
(718,719)
1,384,445
(2,511,144)
(370,097)
1,807,479
(1,126,699)
(166,055)
Accrued liabilities and other payables
530,718
(21,044)
184,272
27,158
240,344
163,228
24,057
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,861,863
13,733,071
9,972,929
1,469,827
22,968,515
23,706,000
3,493,832
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(189,842)
(312,148)
(18,785)
(2,769)
(643,913)
(330,933)
(48,774)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and
21,499
1,673
14,539
2,143
22,835
16,212
2,389
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed
(313,349)
(290,019)
(61,554)
(9,072)
(612,120)
(351,573)
(51,815)
Net changes of short-term investments with terms of
776,428
(15,766,308)
(1,594,496)
(235,000)
(5,362,128)
(17,360,804)
(2,558,666)
Purchase of short-term investments with terms over
(5,800,000)
(5,885,000)
(12,851,707)
(1,894,107)
(8,770,000)
(18,736,707)
(2,761,449)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
5,745,454
4,861,483
3,515,814
518,167
8,454,055
8,377,297
1,234,661
Investment in equity method investees
(100,986)
(94,021)
(3,040,753)
(448,152)
(155,089)
(3,134,774)
(462,009)
Investment in other equity investments
(2,640,655)
(3,110,374)
(453,871)
(66,892)
(2,677,518)
(3,564,245)
(525,304)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments
784,855
1,353,947
50,733
7,477
862,283
1,404,680
207,024
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(27,980,605)
(30,608,133)
(50,216,128)
(7,400,941)
(77,582,412)
(80,824,261)
(11,912,022)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
33,617,510
42,018,869
30,056,765
4,429,819
77,543,992
72,075,634
10,622,634
Change in other long-term assets
(27,367)
65,909
(58,891)
(8,679)
(28,045)
7,018
1,034
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
3,892,942
(7,764,122)
(34,658,334)
(5,108,006)
(8,948,060)
(42,422,456)
(6,252,297)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes from loans with terms of three months or
2,017,570
1,182,383
420,940
62,039
(236,845)
1,603,323
236,300
Proceeds of loans with terms over three months
1,231,000
6,134,520
1,326,090
195,441
3,978,550
7,460,610
1,099,558
Payment of loans with terms over three months
(1,804,730)
(2,620,900)
-
-
(4,740,407)
(2,620,900)
(386,273)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(3,082,122)
(5,156,320)
(3,138,873)
(462,613)
(8,666,654)
(8,295,193)
(1,222,560)
Net amounts received/(paid) related to capital
42,400
(23,418)
4,874
718
84,917
(18,544)
(2,733)
Net amounts paid related to repurchase of NetEase's
(355,563)
(1,314,003)
(1,795,596)
(264,638)
(659,164)
(3,109,599)
(458,298)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,951,445)
(1,797,738)
(3,182,565)
(469,053)
(10,239,603)
(4,980,303)
(734,006)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(31,749)
(340,829)
(187,753)
(27,671)
(88,681)
(528,582)
(77,903)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
12,771,611
3,830,382
(28,055,723)
(4,134,903)
3,692,171
(24,225,341)
(3,570,374)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the
45,395,483
51,491,141
55,321,523
8,153,384
54,474,923
51,491,141
7,588,855
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of
58,167,094
55,321,523
27,265,800
4,018,481
58,167,094
27,265,800
4,018,481
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
2,184,556
1,464,650
2,487,225
366,572
3,391,111
3,951,875
582,434
Cash paid for interest expenses
64,366
78,326
25,374
3,740
161,790
103,700
15,283
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and
Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable
744,596
463,033
522,371
76,988
744,596
522,371
76,988
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Games and related value-added services
22,806,459
25,712,975
25,022,788
3,687,903
46,854,466
50,735,763
7,477,527
Youdao
1,417,541
1,348,022
1,466,861
216,189
2,715,803
2,814,883
414,862
NetEase Cloud Music
1,968,729
1,981,234
1,977,472
291,443
3,827,117
3,958,706
583,441
Innovative businesses and others
1,698,935
1,549,050
1,639,425
241,621
3,322,823
3,188,475
469,923
Total net revenues
27,891,664
30,591,281
30,106,546
4,437,156
56,720,209
60,697,827
8,945,753
Cost of revenues:
Games and related value-added services
(6,792,240)
(6,482,431)
(5,973,965)
(880,453)
(14,287,502)
(12,456,396)
(1,835,846)
Youdao
(808,181)
(745,729)
(749,986)
(110,534)
(1,492,216)
(1,495,715)
(220,441)
NetEase Cloud Music
(1,258,855)
(1,247,066)
(1,237,231)
(182,345)
(2,434,632)
(2,484,297)
(366,140)
Innovative businesses and others
(979,906)
(898,983)
(928,039)
(136,777)
(1,973,971)
(1,827,022)
(269,270)
Total cost of revenues
(9,839,182)
(9,374,209)
(8,889,221)
(1,310,109)
(20,188,321)
(18,263,430)
(2,691,697)
Gross profit:
Games and related value-added services
16,014,219
19,230,544
19,048,823
2,807,450
32,566,964
38,279,367
5,641,681
Youdao
609,360
602,293
716,875
105,655
1,223,587
1,319,168
194,421
NetEase Cloud Music
709,874
734,168
740,241
109,098
1,392,485
1,474,409
217,301
Innovative businesses and others
719,029
650,067
711,386
104,844
1,348,852
1,361,453
200,653
Total gross profit
18,052,482
21,217,072
21,217,325
3,127,047
36,531,888
42,434,397
6,254,056
SOURCE NetEase, Inc.