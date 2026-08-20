Deere & Company: Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.379 Billion

Disciplined execution drives stronger-than-expected results in a dynamic market.

Net income guidance improved to $4.75 billion to $5.00 billion.

Order book trends reinforce 2026 as the bottom of the ag equipment cycle.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.379 billion for the third quarter ended August 2, 2026, or $5.10 per share, compared with net income of $1.289 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended July 27, 2025. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.808 billion, or $14.06 per share, compared with $3.962 billion, or $14.57 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $12.608 billion, for the third quarter of 2026 and rose 7 percent, to $35.589 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $10.999 billion for the quarter and $30.779 billion for nine months, compared with $10.357 billion and $28.338 billion last year, respectively.

"Deere delivered a strong quarter, reflecting disciplined execution by our teams and continued resilience across our portfolio," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our performance underscores the strength of our business, supported by stable U.S. market conditions, our ability to manage softer conditions in Brazil and Europe, and our commitment to helping customers succeed."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.00 billion.

"As we look ahead, we continue to believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the current ag equipment cycle," May said. "Across our business, early order program trends, improving used-equipment inventories, and increasing customer adoption of our advanced technologies give us confidence that Deere is well positioned for long-term value creation."

Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 12,608

$ 12,018

5 %

$ 35,589

$ 33,290

7 %

Net income

$ 1,379

$ 1,289

7 %

$ 3,808

$ 3,962

-4 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 5.10

$ 4.75





$ 14.06

$ 14.57







Results for the prior periods presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. The company recorded tariff recoveries in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 of $110 million and $382 million, respectively. The tariff impact for each segment is primarily included in the "Production Costs" category below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,998

$ 4,273

-6 %

Operating profit

$ 527

$ 580

-9 %

Operating margin



13.2 %



13.6 %







Production & Precision Agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by favorable price realization and foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher production costs, partially offset by favorable price realization and the effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,383

$ 3,025

12 %

Operating profit

$ 622

$ 485

28 %

Operating margin



18.4 %



16.0 %







Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,618

$ 3,059

18 %

Operating profit

$ 436

$ 237

84 %

Operating margin



12.1 %



7.7 %







Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter primarily as a result of higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization. Operating profit increased primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SA&G and R&D costs.

Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$ 219

$ 205

7 %



Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads, partially offset by the impact of a lower average portfolio.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf









Flat to up 5%

Europe









Flat

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Down 15 to 20%

Asia









Flat

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Global Forestry









Down ~10%

Global Roadbuilding









Up ~10%



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026









Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down ~10%

+2.5 %

~ +1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+0.5 %

~ +1.5%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~20%

+1.5 %

~ +3.0%

















Financial Services

Net Income

~ $870







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally, while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the company and the company's current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs including the availability and price of fertilizer, government farm programs, and availability of transport for crops

construction and forestry activity, which is affected by factors such as housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of residential and non-residential construction, public and private infrastructure development, and government policies and regulations

macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, energy price increases resulting from geopolitical conflicts, changes in consumer sentiment and practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints

the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment, including increased and contested tariffs announced by the U.S. government and retaliatory trade regulations

political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and the resulting impacts on the demand for the company's equipment

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion, and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services, and adequately managing inventory

selling products domestically or internationally, managing increased costs of production, absorbing or passing on increased expenses, as well as accurately predicting financial results and industry trends

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including those arising from geopolitical conflicts

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions

attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining qualified employees

adapting in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology

realizing the anticipated benefits of the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, achieving the company's Leap Ambitions, and executing the company's related business strategies in production systems, precision technologies, and aftermarket support

the company's dealer network's development and implementation of successful sales plans, management of new and used inventory, distribution of the company's products, and support and service for the company's precision technology solutions

achieving anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign, and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti- corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environment (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, right-to-repair, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY THIRD QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





August 2

July 27

%

August 2

July 27

%





2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & Precision Ag net sales

$ 3,998

$ 4,273

-6

$ 11,664

$ 12,571

-7

Small Ag & Turf net sales



3,383



3,025

+12



9,036



7,767

+16

Construction & Forestry net sales



3,618



3,059

+18



10,079



8,000

+26

Financial Services revenues



1,371



1,418

-3



4,121



4,273

-4

Other revenues



238



243

-2



689



679

+1

Total net sales and revenues

$ 12,608

$ 12,018

+5

$ 35,589

$ 33,290

+7





































Operating profit: *

































Production & Precision Ag

$ 527

$ 580

-9

$ 1,372

$ 2,066

-34

Small Ag & Turf



622



485

+28



1,538



1,182

+30

Construction & Forestry



436



237

+84



1,134



681

+67

Financial Services



271



266

+2



823



740

+11

Total operating profit



1,856



1,568

+18



4,867



4,669

+4

Reconciling items **



52



60

-13



184



198

-7

Income taxes



(529)



(339)

+56



(1,243)



(905)

+37

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,379

$ 1,289

+7

$ 3,808

$ 3,962

-4



* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$ 10,999

$ 10,357

$ 30,779

$ 28,338

Finance and interest income



1,353



1,426



4,011



4,233

Other income



256



235



799



719

Total



12,608



12,018



35,589



33,290





























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales



7,939



7,570



22,486



20,215

Research and development expenses



567



556



1,704



1,631

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,220



1,217



3,401



3,387

Interest expense



710



794



2,141



2,408

Other operating expenses



290



281



846



817

Total



10,726



10,418



30,578



28,458





























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



1,882



1,600



5,011



4,832

Provision for income taxes



529



339



1,243



905





























Income of Consolidated Group



1,353



1,261



3,768



3,927

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



24



10



34



11





























Net Income



1,377



1,271



3,802



3,938

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)



(18)



(6)



(24)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,379

$ 1,289

$ 3,808

$ 3,962





























Per Share Data

























Basic

$ 5.11

$ 4.76

$ 14.10

$ 14.61

Diluted



5.10



4.75



14.06



14.57

Dividends declared



1.62



1.62



4.86



4.86

Dividends paid



1.62



1.62



4.86



4.71





























Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



269.8



270.7



270.1



271.1

Diluted



270.7



271.4



270.8



271.9



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



August 2

November 2

July 27



2026

2025

2025 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,928

$ 8,276

$ 8,580 Marketable securities



1,350



1,411



1,407 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



7,723



5,317



6,103 Financing receivables - net



42,860



44,575



43,930 Financing receivables securitized - net



6,316



6,831



7,948 Other receivables



2,466



2,403



2,826 Equipment on operating leases - net



7,400



7,600



7,512 Inventories



7,811



7,406



7,713 Property and equipment - net



8,006



8,079



7,713 Goodwill



4,466



4,188



4,209 Other intangible assets - net



940



892



926 Retirement benefits



3,541



3,273



3,182 Deferred income taxes



2,343



2,284



2,209 Other assets



3,457



3,461



3,559 Total Assets

$ 107,607

$ 105,996

$ 107,817



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 17,115

$ 13,796

$ 14,607 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,095



6,596



7,610 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,668



13,909



13,582 Deferred income taxes



411



434



489 Long-term borrowings



40,626



43,544



44,429 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,651



1,710



1,836 Total liabilities



79,566



79,989



82,553



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



44



51



84



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



27,990



25,950



25,175 Noncontrolling interests



7



6



5 Total stockholders' equity



27,997



25,956



25,180 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 107,607

$ 105,996

$ 107,817



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 3,802

$ 3,938 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



205



258 Depreciation and amortization



1,787



1,668 Impairments and other adjustments









29 Share-based compensation expense



116



104 Credit for deferred income taxes



(61)



(102) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(1,252)



(494) Inventories



(443)



(526) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(266)



(717) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(119)



(147) Retirement benefits



(367)



(813) Other



(152)



266 Net cash provided by operating activities



3,250



3,464













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



19,922



19,712 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



389



359 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,479



1,408 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(19,139)



(18,962) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(455)



(89) Purchases of marketable securities



(361)



(598) Purchases of property and equipment



(716)



(852) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,933)



(2,009) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



197



334 Collateral on derivatives - net



(63)



127 Other



(145)



(231) Net cash used for investing activities



(825)



(801)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



3,205



(2,060) Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



5,373



10,707 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(8,338)



(7,743) Repurchases of common stock



(697)



(1,136) Dividends paid



(1,316)



(1,282) Other



(55)



(43) Net cash used for financing activities



(1,828)



(1,557)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



20



108













Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



617



1,214 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



8,533



7,633 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 9,150

$ 8,847



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Acquisitions





In 2026, the company completed several acquisitions to advance the capabilities of its existing technology offerings, including the February acquisition of Tenna LLC (Tenna), a U.S. construction technology company that provides mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions, for a purchase price of $439 million, net of cash acquired. Tenna was assigned to the CF segment. The company also acquired other small-scale businesses assigned to the PPA, SAT, and CF segments for a combined purchase price consideration of $16 million, net of cash acquired. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.





In 2025, the company acquired businesses to advance the capabilities of the company's existing technology offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions that improve profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. The combined cost of these acquisitions was $89 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were assigned to the PPA and CF segments. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.



(2) Special Items





Impairment





In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $61 million pretax ($49 million after-tax), primarily related to the trade name and customer relationship assets of external overseas battery operations. Of this amount, $53 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and $8 million in "Cost of sales." The charge is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. The impairment resulted from slowing external demand for batteries, which indicated that it is probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying value of the assets.





Discrete Tax Items





In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.





Banco John Deere S.A.





In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become a 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.





The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the nine months ended July 27, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.





The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

Summary of 2025 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 27, 2025.





Three Months

Nine Months





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2025 Expense (benefit):





























































Impairment

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16







$ 61

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16







$ 61

BJD measurement

















































$ (32)



(32)

Total expense (benefit)

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16







$ 61

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16

$ (32)

$ 29



(3) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY (4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 10,999

$ 10,357

























$ 10,999

$ 10,357



Finance and interest income



149



133

$ 1,383

$ 1,433

$ (179)

$ (140)



1,353



1,426 1

Other income



191



190



122



111



(57)



(66)



256



235 2, 3, 4

Total



11,339



10,680



1,505



1,544



(236)



(206)



12,608



12,018

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



7,950



7,578















(11)



(8)



7,939



7,570 4

Research and development expenses



567



556



























567



556



Selling, administrative and general expenses



988



999



234



220



(2)



(2)



1,220



1,217 4

Interest expense



99



102



661



720



(50)



(28)



710



794 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



129



112















(129)



(112)











1

Other operating expenses



(23)



(8)



357



345



(44)



(56)



290



281 3, 4, 5

Total



9,710



9,339



1,252



1,285



(236)



(206)



10,726



10,418

























































Income before Income Taxes



1,629



1,341



253



259















1,882



1,600



Provision for income taxes



472



274



57



65















529



339

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,157



1,067



196



194















1,353



1,261



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



1



(1)



23



11















24



10

























































Net Income



1,158



1,066



219



205















1,377



1,271



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2)



(18)



























(2)



(18)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,160

$ 1,084

$ 219

$ 205













$ 1,379

$ 1,289



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 30,779

$ 28,338

























$ 30,779

$ 28,338



Finance and interest income



379



351

$ 4,093

$ 4,268

$ (461)

$ (386)



4,011



4,233 1

Other income



616



580



408



350



(225)



(211)



799



719 2, 3, 4

Total



31,774



29,269



4,501



4,618



(686)



(597)



35,589



33,290

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



22,518



20,239















(32)



(24)



22,486



20,215 4

Research and development expenses



1,704



1,631



























1,704



1,631



Selling, administrative and general expenses



2,775



2,761



632



632



(6)



(6)



3,401



3,387 4

Interest expense



294



282



1,973



2,206



(126)



(80)



2,141



2,408 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



334



306















(334)



(306)











1

Other operating expenses



(59)



(47)



1,093



1,045



(188)



(181)



846



817 3, 4, 5

Total



27,566



25,172



3,698



3,883



(686)



(597)



30,578



28,458

























































Income before Income Taxes



4,208



4,097



803



735















5,011



4,832



Provision for income taxes



1,059



752



184



153















1,243



905

























































Income after Income Taxes



3,149



3,345



619



582















3,768



3,927



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates









(4)



34



15















34



11

























































Net Income



3,149



3,341



653



597















3,802



3,938



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



(24)



























(6)



(24)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 3,155

$ 3,365

$ 653

$ 597













$ 3,808

$ 3,962



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27







2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,607

$ 6,340

$ 6,641

$ 2,321

$ 1,936

$ 1,939



















$ 8,928

$ 8,276

$ 8,580



Marketable securities



155



217



240



1,195



1,194



1,167





















1,350



1,411



1,407



Receivables from Financial Services



5,364



4,649



3,649



















$ (5,364)

$ (4,649)

$ (3,649)

















6

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,472



1,316



1,335



8,442



5,900



7,064



(2,191)



(1,899)



(2,296)



7,723



5,317



6,103 7

Financing receivables - net



106



88



84



42,754



44,487



43,846





















42,860



44,575



43,930



Financing receivables securitized - net



2



1



1



6,314



6,830



7,947





















6,316



6,831



7,948



Other receivables



1,926



1,809



2,013



594



658



867



(54)



(64)



(54)



2,466



2,403



2,826 8

Equipment on operating leases - net





















7,400



7,600



7,512





















7,400



7,600



7,512



Inventories



7,811



7,406



7,713







































7,811



7,406



7,713



Property and equipment - net



7,975



8,047



7,680



31



32



33





















8,006



8,079



7,713



Goodwill



4,466



4,188



4,209







































4,466



4,188



4,209



Other intangible assets - net



940



892



926







































940



892



926



Retirement benefits



3,439



3,181



3,092



104



94



92



(2)



(2)



(2)



3,541



3,273



3,182



Deferred income taxes



2,487



2,507



2,471



47



46



44



(191)



(269)



(306)



2,343



2,284



2,209 9

Other assets



2,371



2,218



2,357



1,098



1,244



1,211



(12)



(1)



(9)



3,457



3,461



3,559



Total Assets

$ 45,121

$ 42,859

$ 42,411

$ 70,300

$ 70,021

$ 71,722

$ (7,814)

$ (6,884)

$ (6,316)

$ 107,607

$ 105,996

$ 107,817

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 417

$ 414

$ 461

$ 16,698

$ 13,382

$ 14,146



















$ 17,115

$ 13,796

$ 14,607



Short-term securitization borrowings



1



1









6,094



6,595



7,610





















6,095



6,596



7,610



Payables to equipment operations





















5,364



4,649



3,649

$ (5,364)

$ (4,649)

$ (3,649)

















6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,796



12,757



12,795



3,129



3,116



3,146



(2,257)



(1,964)



(2,359)



13,668



13,909



13,582 7, 8

Deferred income taxes



326



347



393



276



356



402



(191)



(269)



(306)



411



434



489 9

Long-term borrowings



8,907



8,756



8,789



31,719



34,788



35,640





















40,626



43,544



44,429



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,586



1,646



1,767



67



66



71



(2)



(2)



(2)



1,651



1,710



1,836



Total liabilities



24,033



23,921



24,205



63,347



62,952



64,664



(7,814)



(6,884)



(6,316)



79,566



79,989



82,553

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



44



51



84







































44



51



84

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



27,990



25,950



25,175



6,953



7,069



7,058



(6,953)



(7,069)



(7,058)



27,990



25,950



25,175 10

Noncontrolling interests



7



6



5







































7



6



5



Financial Services' equity



(6,953)



(7,069)



(7,058)





















6,953



7,069



7,058

















10

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



21,044



18,887



18,122



6,953



7,069



7,058





















27,997



25,956



25,180



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 45,121

$ 42,859

$ 42,411

$ 70,300

$ 70,021

$ 71,722

$ (7,814)

$ (6,884)

$ (6,316)

$ 107,607

$ 105,996

$ 107,817



















































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of other receivables / payables. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 3,149

$ 3,341

$ 653

$ 597













$ 3,802

$ 3,938



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



(1)



18



206



240















205



258



Depreciation and amortization



1,042



965



821



804

$ (76)

$ (101)



1,787



1,668 11

Impairments and other adjustments









61









(32)





















29



Share-based compensation expense



























116



104



116



104 12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



794



1,066















(794)



(1,066)











13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



20



(242)



(81)



140















(61)



(102)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(123)



(66)















(1,129)



(428)



(1,252)



(494) 14, 16

Inventories



(330)



(423)















(113)



(103)



(443)



(526) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



61



(646)



(34)



69



(293)



(140)



(266)



(717) 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(99)



(89)



(20)



(58)















(119)



(147)



Retirement benefits



(359)



(770)



(8)



(43)















(367)



(813)



Other



(142)



123



71



182



(81)



(39)



(152)



266 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities



4,012



3,338



1,608



1,899



(2,370)



(1,773)



3,250



3,464

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related

to sales)















20,261



20,178



(339)



(466)



19,922



19,712 14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



108



27



281



332















389



359



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,479



1,408















1,479



1,408



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables

related to sales)















(19,351)



(19,189)



212



227



(19,139)



(18,962) 14

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(455)



(89)



























(455)



(89)



Purchases of marketable securities



(42)



(133)



(319)



(465)















(361)



(598)



Purchases of property and equipment



(714)



(851)



(2)



(1)















(716)



(852)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(2,086)



(2,148)



153



139



(1,933)



(2,009) 15

Increase in investment in Financial Services



(5)





















5

















17

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(1,550)



(807)



1,550



807











14

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates









189



197



145















197



334



Collateral on derivatives - net



1



4



(64)



123















(63)



127



Other



(72)



(75)



(73)



(156)















(145)



(231)



Net cash used for investing activities



(1,179)



(928)



(1,227)



(580)



1,581



707



(825)



(801)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original

maturities three months or less)



18



294



3,187



(2,354)















3,205



(2,060)



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



(735)



(660)



735



660



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater

than three months)



430



2,188



4,943



8,519















5,373



10,707



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than

three months)



(262)



(863)



(8,076)



(6,880)















(8,338)



(7,743)



Repurchases of common stock



(697)



(1,136)



























(697)



(1,136)



Capital investment from Equipment Operations















5









(5)

















17

Dividends paid



(1,316)



(1,282)



(794)



(1,066)



794



1,066



(1,316)



(1,282) 13

Other



(27)



(25)



(28)



(18)















(55)



(43)



Net cash used for financing activities



(2,589)



(1,484)



(28)



(1,139)



789



1,066



(1,828)



(1,557)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



22



96



(2)



12















20



108

























































Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



266



1,022



351



192















617



1,214



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period



6,364



5,643



2,169



1,990















8,533



7,633



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Period

$ 6,630

$ 6,665

$ 2,520

$ 2,182













$ 9,150

$ 8,847



























































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to Financial Services.

SOURCE Deere & Company