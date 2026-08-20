PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Announces Titanium Powder Contract with a DoD and NASA-Supported U.S. Applied Research Facility

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or the "Company") (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, today announces a contract with a large U.S. applied research facility (the "Client"). PyroGenesis will provide coarse cut titanium powder for use in research for critical materials. This powder was produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomization process. The name of the Client and terms of the contract will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

As previously mentioned in the Outlook section of the Company's Q2 2026 earnings release [dated August 6, 2026], the Company has been in discussion with a major U.S. entity for the sale of metal powder for use in advanced research. The Client operates one of the largest applied research laboratories supported by the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA. The facility was established at the end of World War II and currently employs more than 1,000 personnel. Delays associated with the awarding of this contract were substantially due to the need to confirm that PyroGenesis was compliant with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), which includes security-related requirements applicable to certain U.S. Department of Defense contractors. This process has now been completed.

Today's contract marks the first commercial order with this Client, who has indicated an immediate need for potential follow-up orders. This order is for a Ti64 "coarse" cut titanium metal powder (particle size: 45-106µm [microns]) for use in electron beam melting (EBM), a technology widely used in the aerospace and biomedical manufacturing industries to print lightweight, robust, and intricate structural components. The powder for this order will be shipped to the Client over the coming days.

"This contract speaks directly to the strategic goal we outlined in our April 29, 2026, press release, which was to position the Additive Manufacturing Division for the next level of growth anticipated to be several times larger than that which is currently in place. At the time, we enumerated a six-point approach to achieve this goal, which included (i) continuous improvement, (ii) reduction of operational expenses, (iii) development of additional products from existing production runs, (iv) expanding our customer base, (v) developing repeat customers, (vi) expanding powder suitability across three broad-based applications," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "While our numerous press releases relating to Additive Manufacturing have spoken at great length to the first 3 targets of our 6-point approach, today's announcement speaks directly to last three elements of this approach, namely (i) expanding the customer base, (ii) developing repeat customers, and (iii) expanding powder suitability. As we add to the established success underscored by today's announcement, we are quickly reaching the critical mass required to execute on our strategic goal. Now that we have confirmed our DFARS-compliant status, we look forward to an ongoing relationship with this important new client."

PyroGenesis' Technology Development for Additive Manufacturing

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent. Plasma atomization is often considered the gold standard process for the production of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

After years of R&D, PyroGenesis redesigned its plasma atomization technology and launched NexGen to re-enter the powder production market by targeting higher quality and yields, at lower operating costs. The Company has since taken a deliberate approach to commercialization, progressing from gram-scale customer samples to 100-kg orders, and its first tonne-scale order in May 2023.

PyroGenesis produces titanium powders in particle size distribution ranges across three "cuts":

Fine Cut, in particle sizes between 15-63 µm for use in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF).

Coarse Cut, in particle sizes between 45-150 µm for use in electron beam melting (EBM) and directed energy deposition (DED).

Off-Cuts, in particle sizes not currently used by the existing range of commercial printers, but which offers a high-quality feedstock for use in the production of high-quality metal alloys.

Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.





About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com



1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f95a60d-fd5c-4bbc-b81d-1c9af8c21fe4