UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Health Signs MOU with Ventripoint Diagnostics to Evaluate Remote Cardiac Assessment and Screening Platform

Proposed collaboration would combine UniDoc's connected-care infrastructure with Ventripoint's AI-enabled cardiac imaging platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company"), a company developing eHealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-exclusive and non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV:VPT) (OTC:VPTDF) ("Ventripoint") to evaluate a potential collaboration focused on remote cardiac assessment and cardiovascular screening.

Key Takeaways:

The collaboration will assess Ventripoint's VMS+ platform as an optional cardiac imaging component within selected UniDoc Health Cube configurations and virtual-care deployments.

The proposed hub-and-spoke model would connect community image acquisition with qualified cardiology review, referral and follow-up.

Initial work will assess pilot sites, workflows, technical requirements and potential deployment partners.

Proposed Collaboration

Under the proposed collaboration, UniDoc's configurable H3 Health Cubes, UniDoc Connect software and diagnostic-device integrations would be combined with Ventripoint's VMS+ platform. The parties intend to evaluate a hub-and-spoke model in which community locations support screening and echocardiographic image acquisition, while qualified cardiology hubs provide review, interpretation, referral and follow-up.

VMS+ uses artificial intelligence and proprietary cardiac modeling technology to convert standard two-dimensional echocardiography images into three-dimensional cardiac models and quantitative measurements of all four heart chambers. Potential applications may include pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, valvular dysfunction, congenital and childhood-onset heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions for which ventricular function analysis may provide clinical information.

Evaluation Program

Potential programs may include remote, rural, Indigenous and other underserved communities where clinically appropriate and permitted by applicable requirements. Initial activities are expected to include:

identifying potential pilot locations, target populations, clinical purposes and referral pathways;

assessing equipment, training, installation, connectivity, interoperability, cybersecurity, privacy and data-flow requirements;

designing workflows that connect community image acquisition and virtual consultation with qualified cardiology specialists; and

evaluating clinical applications and identifying potential healthcare, government, Indigenous, non-governmental, research and funding partners.

Management Commentary

"UniDoc's platform is designed exactly for innovative products like Ventripoint's VMS+ - combining connected devices through our software allows for remote points of service in one care workflow," said Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. "This MOU provides a framework to assess cardiac imaging as an added capability and determine how community-based assessment can be linked with specialist review."

"Access to accurate and timely cardiac information can be challenging in remote and underserved communities," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. "The proposed collaboration will evaluate how VMS+ and UniDoc's connected-care platform could link community assessment with qualified cardiology expertise."

Building on UniDoc's Growth

UniDoc Connect, the Company's enterprise eHealth platform, recorded approximately 260,000 visits from March through September 2025 and surpassed one million recorded visits by April 2026. The increase comes from both new customers and expanded use by customers that transitioned to UniDoc through the March 2025 purchase of AGNES Connect software and related AMD Telemedicine assets. The MOU supports UniDoc's strategy of adding clinical capabilities to its connected-care platform.

Next Steps

Any pilot or commercial deployment would require a separate written project plan or definitive agreement addressing clinical governance, regulatory requirements, informed consent, privacy, cybersecurity, data residency, training, quality assurance, patient follow-up, costs, commercial terms and implementation responsibilities.

The MOU is non-exclusive and principally non-binding, except for customary provisions. Neither party is obligated to purchase, sell, license, integrate or deploy any product or service. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement or that any pilot or commercial program will proceed.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~ Tony Baldassarre ~

Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC) (FRA:L7T) (OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing eHealth solutions intended to support virtual clinical consultations through remote healthcare points of service. The Company combines software, diagnostic devices and communications tools so patients can access consultations from locations outside a physician's office. UniDoc's focus is physical access: helping governments, institutions and organizations deploy remote clinical access points for populations challenged by distance, access, technology use or care availability.

UniDoc is focused on building shareholder value through product deployment, commercialization and partnerships. More information is available at www.unidoctor.com.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (TSXV:VPT) (OTC:VPTDF)

Ventripoint develops AI-enabled cardiac imaging software for echocardiography. Its VMS+ platform uses proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology to generate three-dimensional models and quantitative measurements of all four chambers of the heart from standard two-dimensional ultrasound images.

VMS+ is designed for use with ultrasound systems from major vendors and for deployment across hospital, community and remote-care settings. More information is available at www.ventripoint.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries: media@unidoctor.com

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Hugh MacNaught

Tel: +1 604.671.4201

Email: hmacnaught@ventripoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding future plans, objectives, activities or performance and may be identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "project" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the proposed evaluation and potential integration of VMS+ with selected UniDoc Health Cube configurations and virtual-care deployments; potential pilot sites, clinical applications, referral pathways and partners; the feasibility of the proposed model; the negotiation of definitive agreements; and potential pilot or commercial deployments. It is based on management's assumptions and estimates as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding technical integration, regulatory and clinical requirements, financing, site and partner participation and applicable laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the evaluation is not completed or does not support deployment; the parties do not enter into a definitive agreement; regulatory, privacy, cybersecurity, clinical governance, funding or commercial requirements are not satisfied; or proposed partners or pilot sites do not participate. Additional risks are described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors." Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake to update it, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UniDoc Health Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/unidoc-health-signs-mou-with-ventripoint-diagnostics-to-evaluate-remo-1209373