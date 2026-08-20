Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative managed by Advanced Technology International ("ATI").

Membership in the DIBC strengthens SAGA's position within the growing network of companies, research institutions, and government partners working to enhance the resilience and security of North American critical mineral supply chains that support defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and national security priorities.

Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals, commented:

"Being approved to join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium is a significant milestone for SAGA. It reflects the strategic importance of our critical minerals portfolio, particularly our flagship Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project in Labrador, and aligns directly with the urgent need for secure, allied sources of materials essential to defense and industrial applications. Membership provides SAGA with valuable access to a collaborative network of U.S. defense stakeholders, industry partners, and potential funding and prototyping opportunities under the Other Transaction Authority framework. As we continue advancing our projects toward resource definition and development, this membership enhances our ability to engage with the broader ecosystem focused on strengthening North American supply chain security."

What Membership Means for SAGA

As a DIBC member, SAGA gains access to a collaborative platform connecting traditional and non-traditional defense contractors, research organizations, federal agencies, and innovative companies. Membership provides opportunities to:

Engage with U.S. Department of Defense and related stakeholders on critical materials initiatives;

Participate in solicitations, industry events, and capability-matching activities;

Explore research, prototyping, and industrial base strengthening opportunities under the flexible Other Transaction Authority (OTA) framework;

Collaborate with partners focused on securing domestic and allied supplies of titanium, vanadium, rare earth elements, and other strategic minerals; and

Increase visibility of SAGA's North American projects within the defense industrial ecosystem.

While membership does not guarantee contracts or funding, it positions the Company to more effectively demonstrate the strategic relevance of its assets and participate in initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on foreign-controlled sources of critical minerals.

About the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC)

The Defense Industrial Base Consortium is a U.S. Department of Defense-supported consortium established to strengthen, expand, and modernize the U.S. defense industrial base. Managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI), the DIBC fosters collaboration among government agencies, industry (both traditional and non-traditional defense contractors), academia, and emerging suppliers.

The consortium focuses on accelerating innovation and addressing supply chain vulnerabilities across priority areas, including critical chemicals and minerals, rare earth elements (REEs), energy storage and batteries, microelectronics, castings and forgings, small unmanned aerial systems, and other technologies vital to national security. Membership is open to U.S. companies and certain allied entities (including those based in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom) that can contribute to these objectives. The DIBC currently includes more than 1,500 member organizations.

Critical Minerals and Supply Chain Security

Titanium, vanadium, rare earth elements, and related critical minerals are increasingly recognized for their importance in aerospace, defense systems, advanced manufacturing, and energy technologies. North American governments have prioritized the development of secure, resilient domestic and allied supply chains to reduce dependence on concentrated foreign sources.

SAGA's portfolio is directly aligned with these priorities and membership in the DIBC provides a structured pathway for SAGA to engage with stakeholders focused on these same goals, supporting the Company's broader strategy of advancing high-quality critical mineral projects in premier North American jurisdictions that can help meet long-term demand from defense, industrial, and clean-energy sectors.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The 100% owned Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 23,725 m of drilling in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with consistently uniform grades of titanium, vanadium and iron.

The 100% owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador, is a near-surface REE system hosted within a peralkaline caldera complex that shares strong geological similarities with the Tanbreez and Strange Lake deposits. The project features consistent mineralization, with zones spanning 26 km2, including drill assays up to 2.03% TREO with approximately 28% HREO content, and sample assays up to 21.6% TREO.

The 100% owned Double Mer Uranium Project covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18 km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project spans 72,701 hectares and has geological attributes similar to nearby terrains currently being explored by Rio Tinto, Li-FT Power, SOQUEM, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in securing critical minerals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's Projects and its membership in the DIBC. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310589

Source: Saga Metals Corp.