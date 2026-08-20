CXApp Inc.: CXAI Wins $2.5M+ Multi-Year Agreement with Fortune 100 Global Financial Services Company

Competitive enterprise win expands CXAI's global footprint and provides another proof point for the CXAI 2.0 strategy

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), an enterprise Agentic AI platform company, today announced a multi-year agreement with a Fortune 100 global financial services company representing more than $2.5 million in total contract value.

Following a rigorous competitive evaluation, the customer selected CXAI's Workplace Experience Platform to be deployed across their global office portfolio creating an integrated employee experience across workplace services, workflows, spatial intelligence, and analytics.

The three main factors that helped distinguish CXAI: agentic AI product offering and roadmap, ability to integrate within complex enterprise technology environments, and its deep operational understanding of global corporate workplaces developed through years of serving some of the world's largest organizations.

The initial deployment will include the following key product modules:

Unified Workplace Experience : A single experience for employees to find and reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, manage recurring and complex bookings, access workplace services, and receive real-time confirmations, updates, and reminders across the customer's global office portfolio.

Enterprise Workflow Orchestration : CXAI's Events and Managed Spaces capabilities coordinate complex requests through role-based approvals, downstream fulfilment workflows, notifications, status tracking, and SLA-based escalation.

Spatial Intelligence : Interactive digital maps and step-by-step wayfinding help employees navigate to desks, rooms, colleagues, and amenities across web, mobile, and kiosks.

Analytics & Optimization: Utilization, occupancy, booking, and workplace activity data provide real estate and facilities leaders with actionable intelligence to optimize space and improve employee experiences.

The agreement also represents an important proof point in CXAI's evolution from workplace software toward an Agentic AI Operating Layer for the enterprise. Deployments of this scale connect CXAI to the people, places, workflows, systems, and enterprise context required to deliver increasingly intelligent and proactive experiences. Under CXAI 2.0, the Company intends to build on this foundation to help enterprises move from understanding workplace activity to identifying what should happen next and orchestrating actions across enterprise workflows. The agreement adds another major global enterprise to CXAI's customer base of major Fortune 1000 companies across technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media and entertainment, reinforcing the Company's strategy of using large enterprise deployments as the foundation for CXAI 2.0 expansion.

"This is an important win for CXAI-a Fortune 100 global enterprise, more than $2.5 million in contracted value and a platform designed to ultimately support all their employees worldwide," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI. "More importantly, it demonstrates the value of CXAI 2.0 At this scale, we build deep context across people, places, workflows and data-creating the foundation for Agentic AI that can understand what is happening, determine what should happen next and help drive measurable outcomes."

About CXApp Inc.

CXAI is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

www.cxai.ai

marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxai-wins-2.5m-multi-year-agreement-with-fortune-100-global-finan-1209485