CXApp Inc.: CXAI Signs $1.4M+ Multi-Year Global Enterprise Agreement, Building Financial Services Momentum

Two recently announced global financial services agreements now represent more than $3.9 million in aggregate contracted value

Latest agreement deploys CXAI across 10,000+ employees and approximately 40 locations worldwide

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), an enterprise agentic AI platform company, today announced a three-year agreement with a global investment management organization valued at more than $1.4 million.

Combined with CXAI's recently announced $2.5 million+ multi-year agreement with a Fortune 100 global financial services company, CXAI has now announced more than $3.9 million in aggregate contracted value across two global financial services enterprise agreements, demonstrating growing commercial momentum with large, regulated enterprises.

The latest agreement licenses the CXAI platform to more than 10,000 employees across approximately 40 locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Implementation is underway, beginning with a phased deployment and scaling to the full licensed population.

The customer selected CXAI following a competitive evaluation and extensive security, privacy and procurement reviews. CXAI differentiated itself through its agentic AI platform roadmap, ability to integrate into complex enterprise environments and experience supporting large global workplaces.

The deployment includes three core capabilities: Employee Experience, providing a single global application for workplace services; Enterprise Communications, enabling targeted communications across mobile, web and collaboration channels; and Workplace Intelligence, using CXAI Vu analytics to turn workplace activity into actionable space, occupancy and portfolio decisions.

"This is becoming a pattern," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXAI. "Two recently announced global financial services agreements representing more than $3.9 million in contracted value demonstrate growing commercial validation for CXAI 2.0 among sophisticated global enterprises. Both organizations independently put CXAI through rigorous competitive, security and procurement processes and selected our platform."

"We believe this is how we build long-term shareholder value: win large enterprise customers, execute successful deployments, grow recurring revenue and expand those relationships as we introduce additional agentic AI capabilities. Our focus now is execution and building on this momentum."

CXAI is building its platform as an agentic AI operating layer for the enterprise, connecting people, places, workflows and data to help organizations move from intelligence to action. CXAI 2.0 capabilities include conversational analytics in CXAI Vu, enabling enterprise leaders to query workplace data in natural language and move from insight to prioritized decisions.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

CXApp Inc.

Company website: www.cxapp.com

Media & Investor Contact: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cxai-signs-1.4m-multi-year-global-enterprise-agreement-building-finan-1220345