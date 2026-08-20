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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.08.26 | 21:59
5,360 US-Dollar
-0,19 % -0,010
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street's 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 10

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear in Jordan for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Market's Tenth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference in New York, on September 10, 2026. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Urban Outfitters, American Eagle, and Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy). Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,600 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-present-at-lake-streets-10th-annual-best-ideas-grow-1209585

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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