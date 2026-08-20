Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Trinity Silver Project in Nevada following a site visit and geological review conducted by SRK Consulting ("SRK") as part of the Company's ongoing work toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Trinity Open Pit Silver Mine. Nevada (facing North). June 2026

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SRK geologist Casey M. Hetman, M.Sc., P.Geo., completed a two-day site visit to the Trinity Silver Mine on June 26-27, 2026. The program included examination of historical drill core stored in Reno, geological observations within and around the historical open pit, and review of adjacent historical stockpile and tailings areas.

SRK Observes Silver-Bearing Sulphide Mineralization in Historical Core

SRK examined historical HQ drill core from the Trinity Project, including core from ten drillholes stored in Reno.

Mineralization observed in the historical core is hosted predominantly within massive to fragmental rhyolite and includes fine disseminated pyrite together with probable silver-bearing sulphides. Less common irregular veinlets and veins containing pyrite and probable silver-bearing sulphide minerals were also observed.

Based on the drill core and open-pit exposures examined, SRK's preliminary geological interpretation is that Trinity represents a fault-controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal silver system, with mineralization occurring predominantly through replacement and impregnation of intensely bleached rhyolite within a fault damage zone.

Current 3D Geology Model & Open Pit Surface Outline: 2013 Study

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SRK further noted that Trinity appears to represent a fault-hosted, disseminated-to-breccia-hosted silver system with lead and zinc.

Three check samples were collected from historical drill core intervals displaying conspicuous pyrite and black silver sulphide mineralization and have been submitted for independent analysis.

Structural Control Confirmed in Historical Open Pit

During examination of the Trinity open pit, SRK identified a prominent, steeply dipping structural zone exposed along the northeastern pit wall.

The orientation and geometry of this zone are consistent with the structurally controlled mineralization described in the historical 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report.

The mineralized structural zone can be traced vertically across several benches of the existing pit and is characterized by increased oxidation, weathering and structural disruption relative to the surrounding rhyolite.

Americore believes these observations provide important geological information as the Company and SRK work to refine the geological model and evaluate the potential for future resource expansion.

Independent Check Sampling Underway

SRK collected three check samples from historical drill core intervals characterized by conspicuous pyrite and black silver sulphide mineralization.

An additional sample was collected from strongly oxidized and weathered breccia material within stockpile adjacent to the historical open pit.

The samples were submitted to ALS in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for independent analysis. Results are currently outstanding and will be evaluated as part of the ongoing technical review.

SRK Drill core Check Samples Collected: 3 Samples

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Path Toward Updated Mineral Resource and NI 43-101

Americore plans to undertake work toward updating the Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Trinity Silver Project.

A staged work program has been outlined consisting of:

Phase 1 - Technical Gap Assessment: Compilation and validation of historical databases and reports, review of geology, metallurgy, mining, geotechnical, processing, environmental and infrastructure information, and identification of material data gaps.

Phase 2 - Mineral Resource Update and RPEEE: Updating the geological and resource models and Mineral Resource Estimate, establishing current metal prices, recoveries, costs and other technical assumptions, and undertaking conceptual pit optimization to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE").

Phase 3 - NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preparation of an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Planning for 2026-2027 Drilling

SRK has recommended that the proposed 2026-2027 drilling program be designed to support the potential expansion of the Trinity Mineral Resource and provide sufficient geological and analytical information to potentially upgrade portions of the currently Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category, where supported by drilling results and the Qualified Person's assessment.

The proposed program is also expected to address technical data gaps, including the collection of representative HQ core from both oxide and sulphide mineralization for metallurgical characterization and testwork.

Chief Executive Officer Justin Hanka commented "The SRK site visit represents another important step in advancing Trinity. The presence of silver-bearing sulphide mineralization observed in historical core, together with the clearly identifiable structural control within the existing open pit, provides us with valuable information as we work toward updating the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate.

"Our focus now is on completing the historical data compilation and validation work, receiving the independent check-assay results and moving systematically toward an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report. At the same time, we are planning a drilling program intended to test the potential to expand the existing resource and improve our understanding of this significant silver system."

The Company will provide additional updates as the technical review progresses and results from the independent check sampling become available.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, USA, while evaluating additional opportunities to build shareholder value through the acquisition and development of high-quality mineral assets.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Americore Resources Corp.