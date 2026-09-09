Highlights

Historic core from TSD-009 returned 477 g/t silver by fire assay and 509 g/t silver by ICP-AES , compared with the original result of 466 g/t silver.

, compared with the original result of 466 g/t silver. TSD-002 returned 287 g/t silver by fire assay and 301 g/t silver by ICP-AES , compared with the original result of 161 g/t silver.

, compared with the original result of 161 g/t silver. All three selected core samples returned silver values equal to or higher than their corresponding historical assays.

Americore intends to appoint a technical contractor to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, targeted for Q4 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging analytical results from confirmatory due-diligence sampling completed at the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada.

The program was undertaken as a preparatory step toward completing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and NI 43-101 Technical Report for Trinity.

Three samples were collected from selected intervals of historic drill core from the 2006 drilling program completed by Renaissance Gold Inc. Each sample represented a five-foot interval of core. A fourth sample was collected from what appears to be one of the historic stockpiles located on the property.

The confirmatory results compared favourably with the historical silver assays. Most notably, sample 158853 from drill hole TSD-002 returned 287 g/t silver by fire assay and 301 g/t silver by ICP-AES, compared with the original assay of 161 g/t silver.

Sample 158852 from TSD-009 confirmed high-grade silver mineralization, returning 477 g/t silver by fire assay and 509 g/t silver by ICP-AES, compared with the original result of 466 g/t silver.

Selected Analytical Results





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The new lead and zinc analyses also confirmed polymetallic mineralization within the selected core intervals. New results included 0.795% lead in sample 158853 and 1.565% zinc in the same sample.

The sampling program was limited and confirmatory in nature. The results should not be considered representative of the entire mineralized system or the historic stockpiles.

Management Commentary

"These results provide an encouraging independent check of selected historical data from Trinity," said Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer of Americore Resources Corp.

"Each of the three core samples returned silver values that met or exceeded its corresponding historical assay, including up to 509 g/t silver from TSD-009 and 301 g/t silver from TSD-002. These results provide additional confidence as we move toward the next phase of technical work at Trinity.

"Our immediate priority is to appoint the appropriate technical team to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report. We believe that methodically validating the historical database provides the right technical foundation for demonstrating Trinity's potential and planning the next phase of work."

Sample Preparation and Analytical Procedures

The samples were shipped by courier from Reno, Nevada, to ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia, by the consultant who collected them.

For silver analysis, the samples were crushed to 90% passing two millimetres. A 1,000-gram split was then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Silver analysis was completed using ALS method Ag-GRA22, consisting of a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Multi-element analysis was completed using ALS method ME-ICPORE, which analyzes 19 elements using an oxidizing digestion and ICP-AES finish. Sample preparation consisted of fine crushing to 70% passing two millimetres, followed by pulverization of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns.

Next Steps

Americore intends to appoint a qualified technical contractor to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and prepare a supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Trinity Silver Project. The Company currently anticipates completing this work during Q4 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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