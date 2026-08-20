Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received permits for 491 additional drill pad sites at its 100%-owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project in the historic El Papantón Mining District, Durango State, Mexico. The permits, issued by SEMARNAT (the Mexican Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources), significantly enhance the Company's operational flexibility by improving surface access to multiple existing and new priority drill targets. The Company is now expanding its ongoing Phase II drill program to 30,000 metres and mobilizing a fourth diamond drill rig to site by the end of August 2026.

"Securing 491 new permitted drill pads represents a major operational milestone for Pacifica Silver and greatly expands our ability to advance resource-definition drilling," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "The newly permitted sites will provide us with improved access to existing high-priority target areas at the northern extensions of the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins, as well as the HL vein and Santiaguera vein targets in the eastern portion of the project area."

"The imminent arrival of a fourth rig will allow us to intensify drilling on the northern Aguilareña extension, where we have already identified a robust mineralized ore shoot. We look forward to generating additional data quickly in this highly prospective area as we work towards establishing a maiden resource estimate at Claudia in 2027," concluded Mr. Anthony.

Figure 1 - Location of Recently Permitted Drill Pads & Drill Rigs

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Phase II Drilling Update

The Company has expanded its fully funded Phase II drill program, which commenced in mid-January 2026, to 30,000 metres and now expects the program to continue through the end of 2026. As of August 19, a total of 18,258 m has been drilled in 79 holes by the Company.

Further updates on drilling progress and assay results will be released as they become available.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within the Project have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the receipt of additional drill pad permits, the expansion of the Phase II drill program to 30,000 metres, the mobilization of a fourth drill rig, the expected duration of the 2026 drill program, the generation of additional drill data, and the Company's objective of establishing a maiden resource estimate at the Claudia Project in 2027. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Material assumptions include, among others, that required permits and approvals will continue to be obtained, that there will be no material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Project, and that drilling and exploration activities will proceed as currently planned. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to risks including, but not limited to: delays or failure to receive permits or access agreements, operational risks associated with drilling, title and environmental risks, commodity price fluctuations, and other risks described in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.