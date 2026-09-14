Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia, during which all resolutions presented to shareholders were passed. The Company also announces that Alan Tam has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a director of the Company, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Israel Munoz as CFO and Karenn Ramirez as a director in his place, effective September 15, 2026.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 35,718,136 common shares were represented at the meeting, equal to approximately 45.78% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the company's notice of meeting and management information circular were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast:

The number of directors of the Company was set at five; Re-election of Daniel Kunz, Todd Anthony, Alan Tam, Ramon Mendoza Reyes and Sophie Hsia as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed; Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and An ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving the Company's equity incentive compensation plan.

Board and Management Changes

Effective immediately following the Meeting, Mr. Tam resigned as CFO and as a director of the Company. The Board has appointed Israel Munoz as CFO and Karenn Ramirez as a director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Tam's resignation, each with a start date of September 15, 2026.

Following these changes, the Board will continue to consist of five directors: Daniel Kunz (Chairman), Todd Anthony, Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Sophie Hsia and Karenn Ramirez.

Israel Munoz - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Munoz is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 26 years of experience in financial management, regulatory compliance and public-company governance. He has held finance roles at silver, gold, zinc and lead mining companies in the United States, Mexico and Latin America, including Guanajuato Silver Company, Fortuna Silver Mines, Golden Queen Mining and First Majestic Silver. His operating experience in Mexico includes financial reporting, treasury, internal controls and the day-to-day compliance work required of a public mining company. As CFO of Pacifica Silver, he will oversee the Company's finance function, including IFRS financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, cash-flow management, treasury, VAT receivables, internal controls, Board reporting, capital-raising support, and SEDAR+ disclosure as the Company advances the Claudia Project. He is fluent in English and Spanish.

Karenn Ramirez - Director

Ms. Ramirez is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 20 years of finance leadership in the global mining and energy sectors. She is currently Vice President, Internal Audit at Baker Hughes, and previously served as segment CFO of Baker Hughes Oilfield Services and Equipment, CFO of Sweetwater Royalties, Regional Director of Business Planning, South America at Newmont, and in senior commercial and joint-venture finance roles at BHP, with earlier reporting roles at Sierra Metals and Silver Standard in Vancouver. She has extensive finance, governance and Audit Committee experience in the mining and energy sectors for companies listed in Canada, Australia and the U.S., including IFRS and US GAAP reporting, risk management, M&A, and joint ventures. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

"I am delighted to welcome Israel Munoz as Chief Financial Officer and Karenn Ramirez to the Board," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "Israel brings the public-company finance, compliance and governance experience we need as we advance Claudia and grow as a listed company operating in Mexico. Karenn will strengthen independent financial and strategic oversight at the Board level as we scale. On behalf of the Board, I also thank Alan for helping take Pacifica Silver through the Claudia acquisition and the build-out of our public-company platform, and we wish him every success ahead."

Stock Option Grants

In connection with the appointments announced today, the Company has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Munoz and 100,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Ramirez, exercisable at a price of $1.12 per share. The options are valid for five years and will vest over a 24-month period, with 25% vesting six months after the date of grant and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter. All options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within the Project have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the appointments of Mr. Munoz and Ms. Ramirez, the anticipated start date of the CFO and director appointments, the composition of the Board, the grant and vesting of stock options, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and the Company's plans and prospects. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

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