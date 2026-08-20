

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets digested the announcements from U.S. Treasury about doubling long-term bond buyback operations. However, concerns about the inflationary impact from the potential liquidity boost weighed on sentiment. Mixed earnings upgrades from the corporate sector also impacted markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading slightly below the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a strong positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Global bond yields rebounded after the plunge a day earlier. Thirty-year U.S. bond yields are trading near 5.23 percent versus the high of 5.337 percent recorded on Tuesday and the high of 5.295 percent recorded on Wednesday.



Crude oil prices have surged close to 3 percent amidst persisting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold has slipped mildly. Cryptocurrencies have jumped emphatically, cheering the potential liquidity boost from enhanced bond buybacks as well as hopes of a favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,336.50, down 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,702.00, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 25,996.50, down 0.51% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,724.50, down 0.18% France's CAC 40 at 8,478.57, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,432.35, down 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,278.00, up 1.46% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,083.80, up 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,903.72, up 0.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,698.49, up 0.80% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,852.58, up 5.89%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.68, down 0.15% EUR/USD at 1.1694, up 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3635, up 0.21% USD/JPY at 158.58, up 0.25% USD/CHF at 0.7970, down 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.7121, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.673%, up 0.43% Germany at 3.2532%, down 0.29% France at 4.113%, up 0.05% U.K. at 5.0574%, up 0.19% Japan at 2.846%, down 1.76%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $94.13, up 2.74% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $86.98, up 3.07% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,538.80, down 0.14% Silver Futures (Sep) at $66.74, up 1.39%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,608.60, up 8.32% Ethereum at $2,251.24, up 17.48% BNB at $630.09, up 4.75% XRP at $1.10, up 10.49% Solana at $85.87, up 11.55%



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